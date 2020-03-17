Tert Butanol Market || Comprehensive Analysis Of Leading Key Players With Significant Growth Rate And Gross Margin Forecast To 2027

Tert-butanol Market: ‘Multimodal Growth’ to Expand Frontiers

The global chemical industry has been on a steady rise, as almost all manufactured goods rely on some form of chemical process. With the growing demand for chemicals, tert-butanol is marching towards being an essential ancillary in the end-use sector. The tert-butanol market gains its strength from applications across a pool of industries, such as pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, construction, and automotive. This diversity in applications means that the market shares a symbiotic relationship with end-use industries.

Although this multimodal growth strengthens the global foothold of the market, stringent regulatory norms regarding VOC emissions may stunt its growth. When looked at from a manufacturer’s lens, this is a probable growth opportunity, as it encourages the development of bio-based solvents. Sensing the growth potential and the impact of high demand for chemicals on the market’s future, Transparency Market Research conducted exhaustive research on the tert-butanol market. In its new offering, TMR provides actionable insights on how key market trends have shifted consumer preference and impacted the strategies adopted by key players in the tert-butanol market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of this report here

Evolution and Future Prospects of the Tert-butanol Market

The tert-butanol market has undergone a sea of evolution with the rise in its use as a chemical intermediate for a range of products. Revenue of the tert-butanol market closed in on US$ 470 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to cross the US$ 650 Mn mark by 2027, states TMR. Although demand from the manufacturing sector still continues to be the bedrock that the market thrives upon, it is the shift in consumer preference towards clean burning fuels that has caused a stir in the tert-butanol market.

The booming construction industry has impacted the market at large, as tert-butanol is the most sought-after solvent used in paints and paint coatings. Gauging the probable growth opportunities in this sector, market players are concentrating their efforts on building strategic alliances with paint manufacturers. The market’s penetration in the food and beverages industry stems from the high demand for processed foods, and also the use of tert-butanol as a flavoring agent.

These subtle shifts in consumer behavior across different end-use industries have proven to be instrumental in shaping the future of the tert-butanol market. Manufacturers diversifying their product portfolio and strengthening their position in untapped revenue pockets are expected to gain the first-mover advantage in the market.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Tert-Butanol Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Key Trends Redefining the Tert-Butanol Market

Tert-butanol is gradually making its way as the preferred freeze-drying agent in the biomedical industry. The ever-evolving nature of the pharmaceutical industry and rise in research activities have necessitated the need for the preservation of vaccines, blood samples, purified proteins, and numerous other biological materials. Tert-butanol, being a high vapor pressure, low toxicity, and low melting solvent, serves as an optimal freeze-drying agent. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by strengthening their ties and collaborating with raw material providers and service providers in the pharmaceutical industry to exploit the market’s potential to the fullest in this industry. They are laying considerable emphasis on the development of high purity grade tert-butanol, optimal for pharmaceutical applications.

Another overriding trend expanding the paradigms of the tert-butanol market is the high use of tert-butanol as a solvent or intermediate. Solvents accounted for more than 50% of the tert-butanol market share in 2018. Manufacturers endeavor to bank on this trend by tapping into the leading markets for paints and coatings; this being the leading application segment of the tert-butanol market in 2018. Enhancing the production of tert-butanol as a solvent and co-solvent continues to be the best way forward for companies in the tert-butanol market.

Winning Strategies to Tackle the Headwinds in the Market

Key companies in the tert-butanol market are focusing on increasing their production capacities as a prominent winning strategy. They are planning on increasing production, either through investing in building new plants or by amplifying the amount of tert-butanol produced in existing plants. For instance, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, a prominent plastics, chemicals, and refining company, invested US$ 2.4 Bn to build a new plant in Channelview, Texas, which is expected to be operational by 2021. This plant is anticipated to produce 1 million tons of tert-butanol every year. This will definitely serve as a cornerstone to succeed in the global market, since it equips manufacturers with the ability to target a pool of end-use industries, and also cater to the growing demand.

Market frontrunners are also vying to enhance their product portfolios by extending utilities distribution agreements. For instance, in 2018, LyondellBasell extended its utilities supply agreement with Air Liquide for its new PO and TBA project in Houston, Texas. Similarly, Air Liquide entered into a long-term agreement with Channelview Complex to supply oxygen to its PO/TBA plant. Apart from enhancement of product portfolio, this strategy also aims at strengthening ties with enterprises operating in the tert-butanol market, thus unlocking opportunities for future collaborations.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Tert-Butanol Market here

Sneak-Peek into the Market Structure

The tert-butanol market features a highly consolidated vendor landscape, with the top three players accounting for more than 40% of the market share. These companies include LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Lotte Chemical Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG. Among these, LyondellBasell Industries N.V stood at the top of the ladder in 2018, occupying more than 20% of market share. The monopoly of these companies is driven by massive production capacities and powerful product portfolios.

The tert-butanol market space is highly dynamic in nature, as players invest heavily on research and development activities. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations, serve as a growth platform for players, as the market is essentially controlled by a pool of end-use industries. In order to enhance their presence on the desired end-use sector, key market players are focusing on building strategic alliances that may facilitate easy proliferation. Moreover, a key differentiation strategy deployed by these players is obtaining patent grants. This is a key weapon that has helped players build recognition for themselves in the market, based on the innovative technology deployed by them or a new product launched.

Analyst Viewpoint

The authors of the report opine that, the tert-butanol market will witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The nature of growth will essentially be multimodal, due to high demand across a range of industries. Companies producing tert-butanol as a solvent or a co-solvent may lead the bandwagon, while the ones shying away from this may lag behind. Key players in the market are expected to be benefitted by the rising applications in the paints and coatings industry. Increasing construction and infrastructural development activities will further fillip the sales of the product. Overall, strengthening of ties with raw material providers of different industries and enhancing production capacities will help market players gain prominent shelf space in the tert-butanol market.