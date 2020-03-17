Thermic Fluid Market Analysis – Global Opportunities, Revenue, Demand And Geographical Forecast To 2024

Widespread use of thermic fluids in a plethora of industries such as plastics, concentrated solar power, food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, HVAC, and chemicals, is mainly driving growth in the associated market. Moreover, these fluids present numerous advantages over other alternative, thus possessing high demand. A rapidly expanding oil and natural gas industry too is making the global thermic fluids markets grow at a phenomenal pace. This is mainly due to a high need of these fluids in the context of oil and natural gas extraction in the form of mediums that help regulate temperature.

Statistically speaking, the global thermic fluids market is prophesized to register revenue valued at US$4.17 bn by 2024, which is decent rise from initial revenue worth US$2.1 bn clocked in 2014. This growth is projected to occur at an impressive CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2016 – 2024.

The global thermic fluids market is segregated into innumerable segments on the basis of three key criteria: product type, end-user, and regional spread. Under product type, silicone and aromatic based thermic fluids, mineral oil based thermic fluids, glycol (ethylene and propylene) based thermic fluids, and others, are key segments. Whereas with respect to end users, the global thermic fluids market consists of segments such as oil & gas, chemical, concentrated solar power, food & beverages, plastics, pharmaceuticals, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and others.

Oil and Gas Industry to Remain the Kingly Segment Thanks to Rising Resource Demand

Under product type, mineral oil based thermic fluids are expected to showcase extensive growth in the global thermic fluids market. This is mainly due to rising demand for these fluids thanks to their various advantages. Besides these, the glycol based thermic fluids also is expected to hold a leading position, thereby becoming an important segment in the market during the next few years.

With respect to end users, the oil and natural gas industry segment is prophesized to trump all others thanks to the widespread need of the fluids to operate facilitate specific processes. Tremendous growth opportunities lie in this sector, with a recent valuation of US$479.4 mn possesses by the oil and natural gas industry. Apart from this sector, the chemicals industry too is showcasing handsome growth in the global thermic fluids market. To be more specific, this segment was valued at impressive revenue of US$254.4 mn in 2014, and is envisaged to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the concentrated solar power segment is also depicting a promising growth in this market, by progressing at a splendid CAGR of 8.3% during the same forecast period.

Europe Holds Leading Edge in the Market Thanks to High Solar Power Utilization

Geography-wise, the global thermic fluids market is spread across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, a rising application of thermic fluids for thermal storage in concentrated solar power plants situated in Europe have made this region hold a leading position in the market. Moreover, a surge in awareness regarding use of thermic fluids in renewable energy harnessing technologies too has made Europe generate immense revenue from the global thermic fluids market.

Kost USA, Inc., British Petroleum (BP), Dynalene Inc., Paratherm Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Multitherm LLC, Royal Dutch Shell, and BASF SE, are key players operating in the global thermic fluids market.

