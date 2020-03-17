U.S., Europe And Japan Orthopedic Soft Tissue Surgical Procedures Market

Orthopedic soft tissue repair is a branch of medicine concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of damaged muscles, tendons and ligaments. Soft tissue injuries are commonly witnessed in adults, due to trauma, overuse of the tendon and recreational activities. Also, repetitive activities in sports lead to thinning of muscles over time, ultimately leading to injury. Trend of sports activities such as football, volleyball, cricket, baseball and others is increasing in the regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are around 2 million sports injuries, 50,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year. Thus, high incidence of sports related injuries increase the demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair surgeries in these developed regions. Similarly, according to the United Nations, developed regions such as Europe and North America (the U.S. and Canada) have highest percentage of aged population and are expected to grow at a higher rate in the future. This population bracket which is at high risk for fractures and injuries would increase the demand for surgical intervention.

Likewise, growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing number of sports related association and advancements in orthopedic surgical products is also anticipated to stimulate the growth of orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market in the U.S, Europe and Japan. However, asymptomatic nature of soft tissue injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament rupture, achilles and lateral epicondylitis and treatment of these ruptures through conservative therapy would limit the market growth during the forecast period.

The market of orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures is categorized into surgeries such as rotator cuff repair, vaginal prolapse, lateral epicondylitis, achilles tendinosis repair, gluteal tendon and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction. Amongst these, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction held the largest share of the market in 2013. It is witnessed that approximately more than 30% of the cases reported with ACL ruptures require surgical intervention. Thus, high rate of ACL surgical intervention coupled with high cost of the treatment are estimated as the key reasons for the dominance of this market segment. Rotator cuff repair market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR in the future due to rising number of rotator cuff injuries and introduction of effective bioabsorbable products.

Based on geography, the orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market is divided into the U.S., Europe and Japan. The U.S. market for the orthopedic soft tissue surgeries is estimated as the largest market in terms of revenues and is also forecasted to retain its leadership position in the future. Increasing obesity and aging population coupled with rising sport related injuries contributed towards the leadership position of this market in the U.S.

The Europe orthopedic soft tissue repair market is anticipated to witness slow growth rate owing to economic downturn and cost containment and lower out-of-pocket spending. Additionally, reduction in budget allocation by governments in Europe towards sports activities would also limit the market growth to a certain extent. For instance, the Federation of Irish Sports announced a reduction of around 7% in core sports funding in 2013.

Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ArthroCare Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation and others are some of the prominent players operating in orthopedic soft tissue repair market.

