Vanity Mirror Market – 2019 To Boost CAGR Prospects Develops By 2026

A vanity mirror is a personal grooming mirror which is used while doing makeup, hairstyles etc. Vanity mirrors come in different shapes and sizes. They generally have LED lights all over the mirror to lessen the effect of shadow and help to see the face perfectly.

Mirrors have a great impact on our day-to-day life and they have been used from ancient times. However, vanity mirrors came into existence in the beginning of the 20th century. Vanity mirrors are the mirrors that are used at home, in salons, grooming centers etc. for personal grooming and makeup application.

Changing lifestyles of people is affecting the vanity mirror market. Nowadays, consumers are more conscious regarding their personality and style. They groom themselves well in order to enhance their style quotient and overall personality. Men are also increasingly adopting the use of vanity mirrors in their daily grooming to enhance their appearance. One of the major requirement for proper application of makeup is a good quality mirror.

Mirrors are used while applying cosmetics, hairstyles, to pluck eyebrows, for shaving etc. Vanity mirrors with LED lights are becoming popular as LED lights can illuminate the room to the extent that it seems like daylight which makes the application of makeup more convenient and easy. Vanity mirrors are more compact and they also have certain degree of magnification, which gives them a better view while plucking eyebrows or shaving. These factors are anticipated to fuel the vanity mirror market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand from modular houses over the last few years has improved market penetration of vanity mirrors in the residential sector. Rising demand for vanities with some value-added amenities such as built in chip that allows usage of curling iron, and pull-out drawers is anticipated to boost the vanity mirror market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for non-residential applications can be credited to growing number of retail shops, shopping malls, offices, healthcare facilities, restaurants, hotels etc. Rising number of shopping malls and restaurants is also expected to fuel the demand for vanity mirrors, as these mirrors are compact and can fit in lesser space.

However, the high prices of vanity mirrors is hampering the growth of the market. Availability of substitutes and introduction of smart mirrors is another major factor restricting the growth of the vanity mirror market.

The vanity mirror market can be segmented in terms of product type, end-use, sales channel, and geography. Based on product type, the vanity mirror market is categorized into mirror cabinet, surface mounted mirror, and extendable makeup mirror. In terms of end-use, the market is fragmented into household, salons, hospitality, film industry etc. Based on sales channel, the market is categorized into online and offline.

Online channel is expected to rule the market due to availability of a wide variety of products on various e-platforms at discounted prices. The offline segment can be sub divided into specialty stores, hyper markets, supermarkets etc. On the basis of geography, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the vanity mirror market are American Standards, Argent Crystal, KEUCO GmbH & Co. KG, Huida Sanitary Ware co. Ltd, Inax, etc. The vanity mirror market is growing due to presence of large number of big and local players. The market is expected to become more competitive in the future, due to launch of new products. Manufacturers are focusing on launch of new types of mirrors in order to sustain in the market and remain competitive.