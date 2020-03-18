Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market Overview, Regional Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players profiled by MRFR in its report include Dahaner (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) among others. The players strive to gain prominence in the market by devising and employing strategies such as research & development, clinical trials, acquisitions & mergers, innovative collaborations, agreements, etc.

Industry Developments:

In January 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, has announced the expansion of Alnylam Act. The program will include free third-party genetic testing and counseling for Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) which include four diseases- acute intermittent porphyria, hereditary deficit of delta-aminolevulinic acid dehydratase, hereditary coproporphyria, and, variegate porphyria.

Market Boosters

The increase in the geriatric population is one of the significant drivers of acute intermittent porphyria market. According to reports, the aging population will almost double up by the end of 2050. Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed in its latest report that the Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market will thrive steadily at 5.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The risk factors associated with acute intermittent porphyria, which include liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), kidney failure, neurological disorders, psychiatric issues, gastrointestinal problems, urinary tract issues, etc. will accelerate the market expansion. The growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing prevalence of the metabolic disorders which is likely to increase further during the assessment period.

Other factors responsible for the market proliferation include developments in the healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies for diagnosis, drug discoveries for treatment, clinical trials by key players, increased disposable income, population explosion, etc. However, factors that will restrict the market growth across the assessment period include the availability of expensive treatment and poor reimbursement policies in the developing regions.

Segments for Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

By diagnosis, the Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market has been segmented into blood test, urine test, serum test, DNA test, and others.

By treatment, Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market is segmented into gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues, prophylactic hematin infusions, and others.

By end user, the Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

By region, the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market has been segmented into North America & South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, the Middle East & Africa. The North America & South America region will generate maximum revenue from the market during the projection period. The technological advancements integrated into the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria is likely to accelerate revenue creation over the review period. Other factors responsible for the growth of the market include increasing patient with genetic metabolic disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, the concentration of key players in the region coupled with increased research & development activities will encourage the market growth and expansion.

Europe is the second largest market for acute intermittent porphyria globally. The favorable factors supporting the market expansion in the region are initiatives undertaken by the governments and the availability of funds for research & development activities. The presence of developed economies in the region is also likely to propel the market growth.

Asia Pacific will exhibit the steepest rise in growth of the market. The increasing geriatric population in the region is one of the primary drivers of the market. Asian Development Bank has estimated that by 2050, 15% of the total population of Malaysia will be from over 65 years age group, and in China, the aging population will surpass 300 million. Furthermore, the booming healthcare sector, technological developments, huge patient population, high healthcare expenditure, etc. will favor the market proliferation throughout the projection period.

The Middle East & Africa will exhibit sluggish growth due to limited screening, ignorance of diseases, and poor access to treatment.

