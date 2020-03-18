Adhesive Bandages Market Is Going To Hit US$ 3,800.0 Mn By 2026

Adhesive Bandages Market – Overview

Adhesive bandages are dressings that are used to treat small injuries and wounds and stick or bind small skin incisions during small accidents. They protect wounds from further injuries, friction, bacteria, and dirt. They heal wounds and hold cuts of skin. These bandages are small sticking plasters or small dressings used for minor injuries that are not of major concern and not serious enough to require full-size bandages. Adhesive bandages are available as medicated or Non-medicated bandages. They have wide applications in wound management, edema control, and post-surgical compressions. They are also used in orthopedic support and the food industry to prevent process contamination. In the food industry, they are used as specialized blue metal detectable bandages. Nowadays, decorative bandages are more popular among kids for small injuries. The adhesive bandages market is expanding significantly, due to a rise in the incidence of injuries due to sports, recreational activities, adventure activities, and road accidents. A rise in the aging population, which is more prone to orthopedic surgeries and injuries due to falls and an increase in domestic and work-related injuries among all age groups are estimated to propel the global adhesive bandages market. Some new Product Type offerings, such as butterfly stitches, by major players are also fuelling the growth of the global market.

The adhesive bandages market has been exclusively analyzed based on Product Type, material, indication, distribution channel, and by geography. Based on Product Type, the global market has been segmented into medicated bandages and Non-medicated bandages. Both of these segments are further sub-segmented into cohesive fabric bandages and flexible fixation bandages. In terms of material, the global adhesive bandages market has been classified into woven fabric, plastic, latex strip, and others. Based on indication, the global market has been divided into wound management, edema control & pain management, orthopedic support, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global adhesive bandages market has been categorized into hospitals & clinics, retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights. The report offer current and future market size for each segment and sub-segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2017 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2018 to 2026 with market size estimations.

In terms of region, the global market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and some useful insights of the market. It provides useful insights to new companies willing to enter the market. It will help existing companies increase their market shares and in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the adhesive bandages market. The report also covers market revenue projections, market attractiveness analysis, and key market share analysis in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global adhesive bandages market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market. Key players identified in this report are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., 3M, Essity Aktiebolag(publ).(BSN Medical), Beiersdorf AG, Smith & Nephew plc., ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Medline Industries,Inc., DYNAREX Corporation, and Detectaplast.. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, Product Type portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

