Air Deflector Market for Automotive to Surpass the US$ 15 Bn by 2026

Air Deflector Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive air deflector at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global air deflector market for automotive. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for air deflector during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the air deflector market for automotive at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global air deflector market for automotive. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the air deflector market for automotive has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global air deflector market for automotive by segmenting it in terms of material type, mounting method type, manufacturing process type, position, sales channel, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for air deflector in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global air deflector market for automotive. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, executive bios, and manufacturing footprint. The market for air deflector is primarily driven by the enriched look of the vehicle with air deflectors and its ability to allow the fresh air to enter inside the vehicle by keeping the window slightly open.

The report provides the estimated market size of air deflector for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of air deflector has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, mounting method, manufacturing process, position, sales channel, vehicle, and regional segments of automotive air deflector. Market size and forecast for each material, mounting method, manufacturing process, position, sales channel, and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.