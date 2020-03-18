Airport Catering Trucks Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 Key players & Technological Innovation by 2026

Airport catering trucks are used on airports for providing various services in aircraft, such as cleaning services, ambulance service, and loading and unloading of luggage. Moreover, they are utilized as support vehicles on airports and comprise scissor lift containers that can easily reach the height of the aircraft cabin for convenient entry into the aircraft.

Demand for airport catering trucks is likely to increase during the forecast period due to the increasing number of airports, globally. Rise in per capita income has shifted the preference of people toward air travelling. The preference for air travel among people is rising at a rapid pace, which is ultimately boosting the demand for airport catering trucks for rapid and easy management of aircraft, luggage, passengers, and other necessary things that need to be moved or supplied to the aircraft.

The global airport catering trucks market can be segmented based on service, capacity, ownership, and region. Based on service, the luggage transportation truck segment is likely to hold a prominent share of the airport catering trucks market owing to the utilization of multiple trucks for loading and unloading of luggage at each stop of the aircraft. The luggage transportation truck segment is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to expansion of the aviation industry.

In terms of ownership of the vehicle, the private-owned airport catering truck segment is likely to dominate the airport catering trucks market, as government-owned airport catering trucks are utilized only by the air force or other defense organizations. Private-owned is a major segment of the airport catering trucks market, as the fleet of trucks owned by defense organizations is much smaller than that of non-defense organizations. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the airport catering trucks market during the forecast period.

In terms of capacity, the medium-duty segment is likely to hold a major share of the airport catering trucks market, owing to its adequate height and load carrying capacity for catering various products to the luggage and passenger cabin of the aircraft. Moreover, heavy-duty catering trucks are employed for double-deck aircraft, owing to large passenger and luggage carrying capacity of the aircraft. Thus, they require a heavy carrier, whose lift can reach the cabin of the aircraft.

Based on region, North America held a prominent share of the global airport catering trucks market, as North America is home to a significantly high number of airports. Latin America follows North America, as Brazil and Mexico and other countries in the region have a considerable number of airports. High purchasing power parity of people in North America has led to high preference for air travel among people in the region, as compared to any other mode of transport, which has contributed to make it a highly attractive airport catering trucks market.

Major players operating in the global airport catering trucks market include The Wright Group, DOLL Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Smith Transportation Equipment, Atlas Avia GmbH, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Legacy GSE, and Mallaghan.

