Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2024

The Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market is characterized by the presence of established players with an extensive portfolio of advanced products as well as of new entrants with innovative product offerings.

Artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks find application in intensive care units, dental, operating rooms, emergency rooms, and home care. Artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks are most frequently used in operating rooms owing to rise in the number of dental centers and hospitals, a surge in insurance reimbursement, and high-unmet needs in emerging economies.

The report on the global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market examines the structure, scope, and dynamics of the overall market. Identifying the forces that drive and restrain the market, the report studies the impact of these forces and provides insights into how players can benefit from the strengths and address the challenges. An in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape also forms a key part of the study.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11648

The global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market is fueled by rising number of emergency room and operating room procedures and increasing demand for innovative products that can be used for intubation without removing the oxygen mask.

Rising geriatric population is a key factor boosting the artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market. In 2012, the United Nations pegged the global geriatric population at 809.4 million, which is projected to rise to over 2 billion by 2050. A rise in geriatric population translates to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as sleep apnea, cancer, COPD, kidney failure, and coronary artery diseases. This in turn propels demand for surgical procedures, and consequently artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

Growing prevalence of sleep apnea has also benefitted the artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market. In 2012, the National Sleep Foundation found that an estimated 40 million people in the U.S. were affected by chronic sleep disorders.

The artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market was also impacted by the increasing prevalence of COPD in the past few years. The WHO estimates that the disease is likely to be the third leading cause of death globally. Around 12.7 million adults have been reported to have COPD in the U.S. alone. The growing need for long-term home care and emergency treatment for lung diseases in adults as well as children are anticipated to boost demand for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks in the near future.

The global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the overall market, with the U.S. being the largest market for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks in the region. Presence of dynamic and modern health care infrastructure, including emergency centers, hospitals, and dental centers, has benefitted the artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market in North America. The Affordable Care Act in the U.S. has spurred the number of surgical treatments, thereby driving demand for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

Being one of the most lucrative and rapidly progressing markets, Asia Pacific is poised to expand at a significant pace in the next few years owing to a surge in private and public health care expenditure, a large population base, and improving reimbursement scenario.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=11648

CareFusion, Air Liquide Healthcare, Phillips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, GaleMed, HOFFRICHTER GmbH, Drager, Ambu, and Acutronic Medical Systems are the leading players in the global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market.