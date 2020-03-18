Asia Pacific Propelling Global Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market to Greater Heights

Transparency Market Research, in a recent report, states that the growing use of automotive wire and cable materials can be attributed to the surging demand for comfortable in-vehicle experience. The boom in the automotive industry, especially in Asia Pacific, has greatly influenced the market for automotive wire and cable materials market, the report – titled “Automotive Wire and Cable Materials Market (PVC, XLPE, TPU, PPE and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”.

This 89-page research publication highlights the major factors fueling the global automotive wire and cable materials market and the different economic, social, geo-political, and consumer trends that impact its performance.

The automotive wire and cable materials market is segmented on the basis of product into XLPE, PPE, PVC, TPU, and others. XLPE and PVC wire and cable insulation materials hold a majority share in the market owing to their favorable applicability and physical characteristics over a wide range in temperature. However, recyclability issues and toxicity of PVC are expected to hamper its demand and usage over the coming years, paving the way for other insulating materials.

Geographically, the global automotive wire and cable materials market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific leads the worldwide market owing to a flourishing automotive sector. Rising purchasing power and increasing demand for personal and commercial vehicles can be attributed for this growth of the automotive industry. The automotive wire and cable materials market is also fueled by considerable increase in the GDP in countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

The presence of strong and large players within the automotive wire and cable materials segment in this region has helped cater to the ever-growing demand for automobiles. North America and Europe follow next in line, with the automotive wire and cable materials market in North America fueled by the revival of the US economy and the market in Europe driven by the fact that leading automobile manufacturers are based in the region.

The automotive wire and cable materials market is characterized by the consolidated nature of its competitive landscape. The top five players account for more than 60.0% of the overall market, with large companies based mostly in Asia. The prominent players featured in the report are Delphi Automotive PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Lear Corporation, Draka Holding N.V., Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG, Leoni AG, Yazaki Corporation, ITC Thermo Cable GmbH, Judd Wire, Inc., Allied Wire & Cable, and Coficab Tunisie SA.

These participants are profiled in the automotive wire and cable materials market report based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.