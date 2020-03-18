Atherectomy and Thromboctomy Devices Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

Atherectomy devices are used to eliminate atherosclerotic plate from infected arteries. Atherosclerotic plaques are located in either peripheral or coronary arterial vasculature and have different features dependent on the texture of the plaque. Atherectomy is an endovascular process for the treatment of CAD and PAD. PVD refers to blocked or damaged peripheral blood vessels that supply blood to the legs, arms, and organs other than heart and brain.

Atherectomy devices are specifically designed to either shave, cut, or vaporize atherosclerotic plaques, and have different symptoms. Thrombectomy devices are used to removal of thrombi (clot) from the blood vessels during the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. Deep vein thrombosis is blood clot formed in deep veins in the body, mostly in legs. The risk of evolving these vascular disorders increases with age. Obesity, high blood pressure, smoking, and diabetes are the other risk factors for these disorders.

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, peripheral artery disease, stroke, and congenital heart diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period.

The global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market can be segmented based on product type and region. In terms of product type, the global atherectomy market can be classified into rotational, excisional, directional, excimer laser, Jetstream, and orbital atherectomy. The directional and orbital atherectomy segments account for the major share of the global atherectomy market due to reduced procedure time, quicker blood flow restoration, minimal invasive treatment, and application in complex patient cases. For example, Turbohawk and Silver Hawk methods are directional atherectomy equipment, different in size and efficiency, used to treat of large injuries.

Laser atherectomy is anticipated to gain popularity owing to higher success rate, minimum injury to the tissues, reduced trauma, and ability to treat complex lesions. Based on product type, the global thrombectomy devices market can be divided into rotational, rheolytic, ultrasound, and aspiration devices. Ultrasound thrombolytic procedures are projected to gain significant market share owing to accuracy, better coverage to the surgery sites, better permeation through wounds, no other usage of thrombolytic mediators, and reduced collateral damage.

The global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia pacific atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominated the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market due to factors such as frequent lifestyle associated changes, advanced diagnosis system, high disposable income, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in geriatric population. Moreover, increase in government initiatives to create awareness and need for better health care infrastructure are the factors contributing to the growth of the atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market in North America during the forecast period. Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at faster rate during the forecast period owing to improving health care infrastructure, rise in patient awareness, and increase in disposable income.

Key players in the global atherectomy and thrombectomy devices market are Zoll Medical Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic plc, Bayer AG, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Vascular Solutions, Inc., Uscom Ltd., Terumo Medical Corp., Abbott, Sorin Group USA Inc., Ventracor Ltd., Spectranetics Corp., Straub Medical AG, and Getinge AB.