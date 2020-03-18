Automated bread machine Market By Current Scenario with Growth Rate 2027

An automatic bread machine is an appliance which is used to make bread and other savory products. Automatic bread machines mix, knead, and bake the ingredients. These machines come with a view window for the consumer to watch the mix along with the handles. Automatic bread machines are mostly used in commercial spaces such as cafés, restaurants, food parks, hotels, and in the residential sector (house, villa, apartment, flat, etc). They have many options for baking flour loafs such as basic, French, quick, cake, sweet, ultra-fast, whole wheat, and dessert.

Europe is one of the major markets for automatic bread machines, with the presence of large scale manufacturers providing good quality of the product. Additionally, some manufacturers provide easy and quick installation with easy functionalities for the product. The ongoing trend in the market is increasing the launch of new and technologically advanced products. Automatic bread machine manufacturers offer a wide product portfolio of designs to maintain their significant market share. Internet penetration across the world has created an opportunity for manufacturers to list and sell their products online. Manufacturers offer coupons, bulk discounts, and cashback, while selling their products online.

Recent Developments

In January 2019, Wilkinson Baking Company has launched a new automated bread machine. The machine can make up to 235 loaves of bread per day, including white, wheat, whole wheat, nine grain, sourdough, organic, and honey oat varieties.

Conair Corporation

Conair Corporation was founded by Leandro Rizzuto and Julian Rizzutoin August 1959, at Connecticut, United States. The company manufacture small appliances, personal care products, and health and beauty products for both professionals and consumers. Company owns many brands such as cuisinart, waring, rusk, jheri redding, babyliss, scunci, allegro, interplak, travelsmart, conair hospitality, conair pet and pollenex.

Panasonic Corporation

The company formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., is a Japanese multinational electronics corporation headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company has divi9ded its business in two segments consumer and business. Under consumer section home entertainment, air conditioners, mobile phones, cameras & camcorders, home appliances and beauty care and in business section company sell these products such as pbx & phones, projectors, security systems, HD communication system, Toughbook, broadcast, display panels and others.

De’Longhi S.p.A

De’Longhi S.p.A is a small appliance manufacturing company based in Treviso, Italy. The company was founded in 1902 as a small industrial parts manufacturing workshop. The company has presence in 33 countries all over the world. It has four brands such as DeLonghi, Kenwood, Braun and Ariete.

Some of the key players operating in the global automated bread machine market are Braun GmbH, Breville, Electrolux AB, Jarden Corporation, Wilkinson Baking Company, Kenwood Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kuissential, Midea Group, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and The Zojirushi Corporation.

Increasing Consumer Awareness about Hygiene

Increasing awareness about health and rising disposable income of consumers has enabled them to buy automated bread machine. Consumers prefer to buy bread machines due to increasing awareness about home made products. Consumers now prefer to eat healthy with the increasing adulteration in food products. Demand for high quality products is a major factor responsible for the rise in demand for automatic bread machines. Due to change in lifestyles, consumers prefer to bake their own bread rather than buying one from the market. Automatic bread machines can make various savory products such as bread, bun, patties, pastries, and cake.

Innovation and Development of kitchen appliances

Growth in demand for home automation has increased the demand for automatic bread machines, as these products can bake more healthy and hygienic. Growth in disposable income has created the demand for the product. Technological advancement and presence of sensors in the machine is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are also innovating with the product to make it more advanced and consumer friendly.