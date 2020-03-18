Automotive Augmented reality Dashboard Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players and Future Scenario Up To 2026

Augmented reality dashboard is a technology which involves the usage of very unique types of glasses, to showcase various types of essential information to the driver in real-time. This information includes navigation system and multimedia controls and various other car functions such as headlight, air-conditioner and indicators. Augmented reality dashboard is also likely to view different information about the, parking sensors, fuel gauge, speedometer and different aspects of the car’s trip system. This system uses Global positioning system (GPS) to find which lane is good for the car to be driven on before suggesting the driver on the most suitable lane through large display.

A rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles among consumers is a major factor driving the automotive augmented reality dashboard market.

Continuous research and development in the field of augmented reality and the presence of major automotive companies are likely to boost the automotive augmented reality dashboard market during the forecast period. Due to more and more integration of information technology in vehicles, the demand of the augmented reality dashboard is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, augmented reality dashboard also have some limitation as they are not totally reliable and safe. Relying totally on the system can lead to an accident which is the major restraint for the automotive augmented reality dashboard market.

Automotive Augmented reality Dashboard Market – Segmentation

The automotive augmented reality dashboard market has been segmented by sensor technology, display technology, electric vehicle, vehicle type, and region and the sales channel. On the basis of sensor technology the automotive augmented reality dashboard market is being segmented into liDar, and sensor fusion. On the basis of display technology, the segmentation is done by TFT-LCD and other advanced technologies. Segmentation based on the electric vehicle includes battery operated electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Vehicle type includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The global automotive augmented reality dashboard market has been segmented into five geographic regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are expected to have more demand for augmented reality dashboards as most of the automotive manufacturers have their presence in these regions. As the increase in integration of technology and adoption of advanced driving assistance systems by OEMs the automotive augmented reality dashboard market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Automotive Augmented reality Dashboard Market – Key Players

The major players in the automotive augmented reality dashboard market include BMW, Toyota, Pioneer Electronics, Jaguar, and Mercedes Benz. BMW has already started utilizing augmented reality dashboard technology in their recent generation vehicles Like I series cars and in some concept cars.

