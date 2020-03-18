Automotive Cooler Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2023

Automotive Cooler Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Cooler Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Cooler Market, By Type (Plate and fin, Tube and fin), By Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle), By Application (Engine Cooler, HVAC Cooler, Brake Lubricant and Other) and Region- Forecast 2017-2023.

Global Automotive Cooler Market – Overview

The automotive value chain is undergoing considerable change siting surging global demand levels, which has translated to efficient growth in the automobile auxiliary market also. Market reports linked to the automobile industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is set for expansion with a 6.15% CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The intensifying call for efficient HVAC systems that don’t compromise on the overall performance of the vehicle is gaining priority on the automobile manufacturers production line globally. The market is also set to amass significant market share owing to increasing demand for vehicles for longer periods of time. The escalation in demand for passenger vehicles is expected to further the growth potential of the market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the automotive cooler market is carried out on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the automotive cooler market is segmented into tube and fin and plate and fin. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive cooler market comprises of commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The segmentation on the basis of application, consists of HVAC Cooler, Engine Cooler, Brake Lubricant and Others. The regions included in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global automotive cooler market can be geographically segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the maximum growth through the forecast period owing to the rise in vehicle production in nations such as India and China. The market in the emerging countries is principally driven by economic development and ongoing industrialization, which is helping in the production of vehicles. Furthermore, the increased production of vehicles, low manufacturing cost and accessibility to cheap labor are some of the factors that are boosting the market in the Asia Pacific region. The North American region is anticipated to be the next largest region to witness the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. The European region is expected to display steady growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The progress patterns are revised in tandem to the customer preferences to realize maximum growth, and in the long run, profitability. The progress in the products and services is the foremost factor in growing the market’s productivity and controlling the trends that are acquiring standing in the market. The improvement in the products and services is the chief factor escalating the market’s productivity and controlling the trends that are acquiring distinction in the market. The changes seen in terms of strategy execution and creation are varying the expansion pace of the market. The shortfalls in the market are filled due to the implementation of suitable supply chain strategies. The background for growth plans has equipped the market for potential new entrants. The critical success factors and players’ tendencies are gradually escalating by the strategies being used by market contenders.

The key companies functioning in the automotive cooler market are Chevron Corporation (U.S.), BP P.L.C.(U.K.), Cummins Filtration (U.S.), Gallay Ltd (England), Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China), NENGUN CO. LTD (Japan), Hayden Automotive (U.S.) and Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan).

Industry Updates:

July 2018 MAHLE is creating high-voltage traction motors for fully electrified vehicles (EVs) as well as 48-volt drive motors for new-generation hybrids. To meet the test, MAHLE has created electrified HVAC systems and electric auxiliary components such as electric oil coolers and hydraulic pumps. The motors are liquid-cooled and are controlled by MAHLE-designed-and-patented liquid-cooled controllers.

