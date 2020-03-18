Automotive Forward-looking Camera System Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast upto 2026

The automotive forward-looking camera system is a safety vision system with imaging technology used for driving assist system to avoid forward collision through object detection. Automotive forward-looking system offers driver assistance such as lane recognition, lane departure warning, vehicle detection, traffic sign recognition, pedestrian detection, and intelligent headlight control. It also provides superior visibility, thereby increasing the driver’s visibility during poor weather conditions, fog, and darkness. Most modern vehicles are equipped with the forward-looking camera system either as optional or standard equipment.

Rise in demand for safety vision system for driving, especially for long drives is expected to boost the automotive forward-looking camera system market during the forecast period. Use of windshield can make driving difficult in poor weather conditions and cause road fatalities. This can be prevented with the usage of automotive forward-looking camera system. This system improves visibility for the driver and alerts him in case of a forward vehicle collision, thus increasing the safety of the vehicle and the motorist. Furthermore, automotive forward-looking camera system also increases the field of view. This is expected to propel the automotive forward-looking camera system market during the forecast period. Automotive forward-looking camera system is expensive. This is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive forward-looking camera system market can be segmented based on camera type, location, frequency range, definition, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on camera type, the automotive forward-looking camera system can be segregated into conventional camera and infrared camera. The conventional camera segment leads the automotive forward-looking camera system market. Expansion of this segment can be attributed to the higher rate of adoption and lower cost of conventional cameras, as compared to infrared cameras.

Based on location, the automotive forward-looking camera system market can be divided into dashboard, in-cabin rearview mirror, and others. The dashboard segment holds a prominent share of the market. Cameras positioned on the dashboard are used in a wide variety of applications and are easy to integrate with display screens.

In terms of frequency range, the automotive forward-looking camera system market can be bifurcated into short range and medium & long range. The medium & long range segment holds a dominant share of the market. This is due its adoption in premium cars as medium & long range forward looking camera system offers a longer visibility range.

Based on definition type, the automotive forward-looking camera system market can be segmented into standard-definition cameras and high-definition cameras. The high-definition cameras segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This is due to the superior vision quality offered by high-definition cameras.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive forward-looking camera system market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominates the automotive forward-looking camera system market due to growing adoption of advance driver assistance systems in passenger vehicles.

Based on the sales channel, the automotive forward-looking camera system market can be bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment accounts for a major share of the market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Surge in adoption of safety vision systems is likely to boost the aftermarket segment.

Based on region, the global automotive forward-looking camera system market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounts for a large share of the automotive forward-looking camera system market. Rising technological innovation in the region and stringent government rules regarding road safety are prompting auto manufactures in the region to offer safety vision system. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for the automotive forward-looking camera system market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive forward-looking camera system market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Continental AG, Dephi, Autoliv Inc., Denso Corporation, Valeo, and Honeywell International Inc.