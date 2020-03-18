Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2018–2026 : Top Key Players, Growing Technology, Growth Factors, and Industry Key Events

A natural gas vehicle (NGV) is a vehicle that runs on alternative fuels, like compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). In natural gas powered vehicle, power is being generated by combustion of methane (CH4) and oxygen (O2) into carbon di oxide (CO2) and water (H2O). Natural gas are generally used in buses, trucks, cars and bikes. The handling cost of natural gas vehicle is higher than that of petrol and diesel because it requires special tank for storage. Due to the increase in prices and depletion of crude oil resources, many countries have started initiating to increase the production and use of natural gases in commercial transportation. Cost of natural gases is lesser than that of petrol and diesel and it is also available abundantly. Natural gas vehicles are good for environment as they emits less carbon di oxide and nitrogen gas. Governments of many countries has taken initiative to educate people about the natural gas vehicles and its benefits.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6577

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market – Drivers and Restraints

In the present scenario the market penetration of the natural gas vehicle is less, because the average price of NGV is higher than that of petrol diesel vehicle. Due to the scarcity of fossil fuel resources in future it is expected that the market penetration of the natural gas vehicles will increase globally. Demand of vehicles is increasing day by day as per capita income of people is increasing, but the petrol and diesel sources are depleting with it, this is also a major reason for continuous increase in prices of petrol and diesel from past 8-10 years. It gives opportunity for the natural gas vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM’S) are generally promoting their products to increase the demand of the NGV by displaying their high fuel efficiency and ecofriendly behavior

Improper fueling infrastructure, requires high cost for storing these gases and customized storage tanks as they are highly pressurized gases. Global automotive natural gas vehicle market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market – Segmentation

Automotive natural gas vehicles market is segmented based upon fuel type, vehicle type and region. According to the fuel type automotive natural gas vehicle market is bifurcated into compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). CNG is easier to produce and can be created at individual fueling stations to be easily dispensed to fleet vehicles that can use either modified gasoline or diesel engines or CNG-specific engines. LNG is an excellent way to transport large volumes of natural gas. On the Basis of Vehicle type NGV is bifurcated on Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles are further divided into Hatchback, sedan and SUV/MUV, passenger vehicles is having major market share in NGV’s as the demand of passenger vehicles are high.

Asia pacific is having stringent rules for carbon emissions, growing automobile production. Demand for natural gas is very significant for commercial vehicle segment in Asia pacific. India and china are among the top 10 countries in automobile production. These countries are also having very good fuel infrastructure, the number has also increased in NGV’S in Asia pacific by from 2016-2018. Europe is having high demand for natural gas that arises from trucks and bus segments. The government policies, subsidies, increasing petrol and diesel prices, stringent pollution rules are the boost in demand for automotive natural gas vehicle in Europe. North America has seen a decent growth in the numbers for NGV’S. U.S.A is among the top 5 automobile production counties in the world it has the most share in North American region for the sales of NGV’S.

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market – Key Players

Key players for automotive natural gas vehicle market are Ford motors, Peugeot, Volvo, BMW, Proton, Opel, Mercedes, Volkswagen and general motors etc. Volvo FH LNG runs on liquefied natural gas – LNG. As a result it emits 20% less CO2 than a regular Volvo FH. It can reduce carbon di oxide (CO2) emission by 100%.Mercedes b 200 natural gas drive has ability of emitting 16% er CO2 than that of petrol and diesel version, and fuel costs which are some 50 percent below those of a comparable petrol-powered car.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6577

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.