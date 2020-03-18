Automotive Solar Film Market 2019 | Analysis of New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Reports and Future Scenario

Automotive solar films are applied on windows of cars, buses coaches, trucks etc. Automotive solar films protect the interiors of vehicles from the intensity of the Sun’s harmful UV rays, which can cause skin discoloration, this is the key attribute for growth of the product over the past few years. Solar films are made of plastic, resins and glue. Increase in demand of vehicles in market and increase in temperature due to global warming may lead to a demand for automotive solar film. In addition, use of enhanced multilayer nanotechnology to make solar films from polyester, acrylic, and polyethylene is expected to drive the demand. The major restraints for the solar film’s market is the selection of window, installation and its application process.

An automotive solar film market is being segmented on the basis of types, vehicle type, and region and sales channel. Based on type, the global automotive solar film market can be segmented into dyed, metalized, and ceramic. Dyed window films, are economical and are used to reduce light and UV rays. Dyed window films are colored so they reduce more light. Metallic particles are embedded in metalized window films. These particles strengthen the window, making it shatterproof. Ceramic films are high-quality films. These films have ceramic particles which are nonmetallic and nonconductive.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive solar film market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment can be divided into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MPV. Increase in the demand of passenger vehicles can lead to the demand of automotive solar film market and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. The commercial vehicles segment can be categorized into LCV and HCV. In terms of sales channel, the global automotive solar film market can be segregated into OEM and aftermarket. Increase in demand for vehicles is projected to increase the demand for solar films. OEM’s use automotive solar films to protect the interior, upholstery from the sunrays they generally use the dyed window films in the vehicles. Based on region the automotive solar film market can be segmented into five geographic landscapes such as Europe, South America, North America Asia Pacific, and Middle East. The demand for automotive solar film is expected to grow in Asia Pacific because the demand for vehicles is significant and the temperature in past year has also increased which can lead to increase in demand of the automotive solar film market in the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive solar film market include Johnson Window Films, 3M, Friendly Frida, Saint-Gobain, Eastman Chemical Company, Atlantic Solar films, Madico Ploytronix Inc. And Purlfrost Ltd., A&B Films, Suntek, Bekaert, Erickson International, Hanita Coatings, Lintec Corporation, Haverkamp, SunGard, SolarGard and Solar insulation.

