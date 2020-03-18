Automotive Thrust Washer Market Growth Probabilityt : Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026

Thrust washers are usually made of bronze, steel, plastic, and others materials. They are used as a bearing surface for a number of rotary applications in the automotive industry. Thrust washers are used in a number of automotive applications such as transmission, transfer case, differential case, automotive rear axles, and other parts that require high precision. They offer advantages such as favorable frictional properties, high load carrying capacity, high sliding velocity, and maintenance free operation.

Thrust washers reduce frictional and parasitic losses by maintaining the durability of a transmission system. An increase in performance challenges, demand for fuel efficiency from consumers, stringent emission norms, and high performance standards from OEMs are likely to boost demand for automotive thrust washers during the forecast period.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6581

Demand for light weighting of vehicles and the advantages of thrust washers over needle bearing are likely to drive demand for automotive thrust washers during the forecast period. However, rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is likely to hinder the automotive thrust washer market during the forecast period.

The automotive thrust washer market can be segmented based on material, application, sales channel, vehicle, and region. In terms of material, the market can be classified into steel, aluminum, bronze, brass, and others. Increase in the use of aluminum in the automotive industry in order to reduce the overall weight of vehicles for better fuel efficiency and stability is likely to boost demand for aluminum thrust washers during the forecast period.

Based on application, the automotive thrust washer market can be divided into transmission, transfer case, differential case, rear axle, and others. Thrust washers are replacing the larger and heavier metal thrust washers used in transmission systems in vehicles. This reduces the overall size of the transmission, weight, and number of parts. Therefore, vehicles are capable of delivering superior mileage. It also enhances the driving experience. These factors are anticipated to boost the transmission segment in the coming years.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive thrust washer market can be categorized into aftermarket and OEM. High quality automotive thrust washers are available in the aftermarket as per the requirement of consumers. However, OEMs offers high strength material thrust washers with a longer lifespan. This is estimated to propel the OEM segment in the near future.

Based on vehicle, the automotive thrust washer market can be segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to drive the automotive thrust washer market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the production of passenger vehicles across the globe.

In terms of region, the automotive thrust washer market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of a large customer base and a robust automotive industry in the region. The rapidly expanding automotive industry in China, India, and South Korea is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive thrust washer market are BOWMAN International, DuPont, National Bearings Co., SKF, NIM (Northern Industrial Manufacturing ).

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6581

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.