Bacteremia Treatment Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Bacteremia is a type of bloodstream infection caused by bacteria. This condition can be fatal, due to possibility of multiple organ failure if untreated for a long time. Bacteremia is associated with high levels of mortality and morbidity. Patients using intravascular access devices and having deep tissue injury are at a higher risk of developing bacteremia. Chances of developing bacteremia increase in case of patients undergoing immunosuppressive drug therapy. Often, broad-spectrum antibiotics are employed at first and diagnosis is made by conducting blood culture tests. Bacteremia infections are metastatic and they have common symptoms such as fever and chill, which make them difficult to identify.

Significant rate of incidence of hospital-acquired infections, wounds, and COPD is increasing the risk of development of bacteremia as a comorbidity. The growing focus of key players on research and development to overcome drug resistance in bacteria and increasing awareness among end-users about rapid diagnosis of bacteremia to prevent mistreatment are some of the factors likely to drive the global bacteremia market during the forecast period. However, intense competition among major global manufacturers and domestic players is resulting in decrease in their profit margins. This is projected to hamper the global bacteremia treatment market from 2018 to 2026.

The global bacteremia treatment market can be segmented based on bacterial infection type, drug type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of bacterial infection type, the global bacteremia treatment market can be bifurcated into Gram-positive bacterial infection and Gram-negative bacterial infection. Based on drug type, the global bacteremia treatment market can be divided into antibiotics and vasopressors. The antibiotics segment can be sub-classified into quinolones, cephalosporin, penicillin, carbapenems, amebicides, and others. Antibiotics used in the treatment of bacteremia are exclusively delivered through the intravenous route of administration.

Often, the combination treatment of antibiotics and vasopressors is employed for the treatment of bacteremia. Also, if the disease condition progresses to terminal stages, dialysis is also carried out along with external support for breathing. The oxygen supply boosts the health of patients by reducing strain on the lungs. In terms of end-user, the global bacteremia treatment market can be categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and clinics. The hospitals segment accounts for the maximum share of the market, owing to presence of skilled workforce and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global bacteremia treatment market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies and independent pharmacies & drug stores.

Based on region, the global bacteremia treatment market has been categorized into five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The global bacteremia treatment market is likely to be dominated by North America during the forecast period, owing to availability of proper reimbursement structure, relatively high average selling prices of drugs, and established distribution network of major manufacturers in the region. However, the markets in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are projected to register an above-average growth rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period, primarily due to significant population of patients with chronic diseases, inconsistent treatment, increasing demand for affordable care, and strong emergence of local manufacturers. Major manufacturers are focused on tapping this lucrative opportunity for business expansion in developing countries through distribution agreements with domestic distributors.

Prominent players operating in the global bacteremia treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Ronak Daru Co., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Baxter, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Mylan N.V., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

