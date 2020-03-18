Carbon Fiber Composite Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects, Demand, Business Overview, Opportunities & Forecast 2025

Featuring material properties of reinforced polymers, carbon fiber composites find wide range of applications. Carbon fiber composites are advanced composite materials suitable for vast applications from aerospace to automotive to sports equipment. So much so, carbon fiber composites have replaced alloys such as titanium and aluminum for such applications, mainly because of its high modulus structural match with such alloys. Lastly, carbon fiber composites enable considerable weight savings of aircraft, which translates into fuel savings.

Carbon fiber composites can be enhanced too. When combined with plastic polymer resin, carbon fiber forms a composite material with extreme strength, durability, and lightweight. Carbon fiber composites of this grade is used for several applications, including tubes, fabrics, and tows.

With an expanse of applications, carbon fiber composites market receives boost.

Carbon fiber composites pose high stiffness, high chemical resistance, high tensile strength, and tolerant to excessive heat. They are recognized as clean energy technologies as it leads to energy reductions through fuel savings. Manufacturers are now concentrating on developing more advanced production technologies, so as to reduce the manufacturing and assembly costs and to meet the growing demand from several industries.

Global Carbon Fiber Composite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber Composite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Composite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Aeron Composite

Taekwang Industrial

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries

Hindoostan Composite Solutions

SGL Group

Teijin Limited

Carbon Fiber Composite Breakdown Data by Type

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Composite Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail Industry

Oil & Gas

Civil Engineering

Electronics and Electricals

Other Applications

Carbon Fiber Composite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Carbon Fiber Composite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

