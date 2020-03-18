Crohn’s Disease Market Outlook 2019 | To Witness A Pronounce Growth | Forecasts Till 2022 | Marketresearchfuture.Com

Crohn’s Disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affecting GI (gastrointestinal) tract, has some risk factors leading to it, such as genetics, combined with an overactive immune system & the environmental changes, and certain bacteria, like, mycobacterium, etc. Over the period, there have been many novel medicines & therapies developed to treat the disease.

For instance, barium enema, barium, colonoscopy and X-ray of the small bowel are its diagnosis methods. Whereas topical antibiotics, 5-ASA compounds & corticosteroids, immunomodulators and drugs like biosimilars can suppress inflammation in the immune system. Moreover, antibiotics and surgical procedures have been developed to ease the Crohn’s Disease conditions. With these, the global Crohn’s Market has become a well-established & pervasively growing market.

Acknowledging the prominence and the value this market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating, Market Research Future (MRFR), recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market prognosis up till 2023. According to MRFR, the Global Crohn’s Disease market is expected to grow exponentially, registering a phenomenal CAGR during the forecasted period (2017 -2023).

Global Crohn’s Disease Market – Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are

Allergan, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bayer AG

UCB S.A.

Perrigo Company plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Crohn’s Disease Market – Segmentation

Global Crohn’s Disease Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Procedures: Comprises – Colonoscopy, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computerized Tomography (CT), Capsule Endoscopy, and Small Bowel Imaging & Double-Balloon Endoscopy among others.

By Drug Types: Anti-Diarrheal, Antibiotics, Immune System Suppressors, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Pain Relievers among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Crohn’s Disease Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market share of the global Crohn’s Disease Market followed by the Europe & Asia Pacific regions. The North America market is growing due to the largest contribution from the significantly growing market of the US.

On the other hand, growth of the world’s second largest market for Crohn’s Disease, (Europe) is driven by the higher per capita income and strong healthcare penetration in the region.

While Asia Pacific Crohn’s Disease Market is expected to perceive an exponential growth. The market growth will be led by China and India owing to the huge population and the low cost of Crohn’s drugs.

