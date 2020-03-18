Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market 2019 Global and Chinese Newest Industry Data, Future Trends, Key Indicators And Forecast 2025

Many organisations view customer engagement as a key USP to distinguish themselves from their competition. However, as the number of communication channels and devices increases manifold, so does the challenge of engaging them effectively to deliver contextual, consistent and personalised service. The Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market helps companies enrich customer interactions, optimise their workforce and thereby improve business processes. By doing this, they benefit from greater customer loyalty, improved performance and revenue and lesser risks and operating costs.

It must be emphasised that customer engagement should not be confused with customer experience, since engagement refers to a continued relationship with a product or brand, while an experience is at a single point in time. The Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market encourages companies to be proactive and reach out to customers to spur purchases, build brand recognition, get valuable feedback and gather important information.

Examples of proactive customer engagement include surveys not linked to specific transactions, social media postings, reward programs and promotional outreach events. The objective is to build an ongoing relationship with customers that breeds familiarity and some kind of emotional attachment to the brand, product or service.

Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Drivers

Customer Relationship Management is the biggest driver of the Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market. Customer relationships are the main competitive differentiator making it absolutely essential for companies to engender loyalty. An actively engaged customer is far more likely to participate with the organisation through multiple channels including online self-help tools, mobile Apps, community participation or user group involvements. They would be more willing to provide feedback if asked, utilise the products and services to the fullest and also make valuable suggestions on how to improve them.

Improving customer retention and loyalty is also a Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market driver. The American Marketing Association estimates that loyal customer patronage accounts for nearly 65 percent of an organisation’s typical business’ volume. More engaged customers have a greater probability of purchasing a company’s products and services repeatedly and serving as brand ambassadors. This enables companies to gain a competitive advantage by increasing customer loyalty leading to enhanced revenue and better managed operational costs. Many organisations are thus looking at the Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market closely to initiate such programs.

Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Restraints

Even though companies recognise the link between customer engagement, workforce optimisation and better business prospects, there are still some challenges in the Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market which are –

Customers can select multiple channels to complete their interactions. They expect a consistent, seamless and personalised experience regardless of the channel or number of devices chosen. It is actually very difficult to provide a cohesive experience across multiple channels and devices in practice. Customer interaction data is usually stored in different knowledge bases, functional areas and systems within the organisation, making the compilation, centralization and sharing with internal groups quite challenging. Customer service representatives may be overwhelmed with systems and data needed for them to provide service, or unsure of the most appropriate action to make contextual suggestions during client interactions. Regardless of the reason, the impression left with customers will be very unfavourable.

Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization Market Key Market Players

Some of the Customer Engagement Centre Workforce Optimization market key players include Verint, Calabrio, CRMXchange, Aspect Software, Avaya and Genesys.

