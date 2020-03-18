Dehydrated Beans Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2025

The growing demand for a longer shelf life of food from the consumer is driving dehydrated beans market. The increasing demand for preserving food for longer life span is enabling food manufacturers to focus more on dehydrated beans. In dehydration process moister is taken out from the beans which makes them smaller in size, lighter in weight and also stops microbial growth which results in the longer shelf life of bean.

Various techniques are used to dehydrate the beans and increase its shelf life. One of the traditional methods of dehydration is sun drying which was used for centuries. Various modern techniques have been discovered for commercial dehydration of beans. Dehydration of beans not only increase the shelf life of beans but also makes it fungus and bacteria free. The growing concern of consumers for the healthy diet is also a fuelling dehydrated beans market. Also, the high nutrition value is attracting consumers towards dehydrated beans market.

Dehydrated Beans Market: Drivers and challenges

The growing demand for gluten-free food from consumers is contributing to the growth of dehydrated beans market. Gluten-free beans have high demand in the market due to a high content of minerals like fiber, antioxidants, protein, B vitamin and low calories & fat. Another major factor which is driving dehydrated beans market is its long shelf life and less price. Consumers get rich mineral beans at the low price. These are the few potential drivers which will contribute to the growth of dehydrated beans market during the forecast period.

One of the major challenges for dehydrated beans market is a harmful effect of preservatives which is used to increase the life of beans. However, food manufacturers are focusing on preservative free beans and organic beans which will overcome this issue during the forecast period.

Dehydrated Beans Market: Segmentation

Dehydrated beans market is segmented based on the basis of types into black beans, navy beans, split peas, northern beans, garbanzos, kidney beans, pinto beans, red beans, and lentils. Dehydrated beans market on the basis of nature is segmented into organic dehydrated beans and conventional dehydrated beans. During the forecast period, organic dehydrated beans will have potential market demand. Dehydrated beans market on the basis of technology used for dehydration is segmented into spray dried, drum dried, vacuum dried, freeze dried and others. Spray dried method has the maximum market share followed by freeze-dried method during the forecast period.

Key players for dehydrated beans are B.C. Foods, Van Drunen farms, Harmony House, Chelmer Foods Limited, and SunOpta.

Dehydrated beans market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Presently, Asia Pacific has major market share due to the presence of huge agriculture production in developing countries like India and China.

In North America, US is the potential market for dehydrated beans having potential demand during the forecast period.

