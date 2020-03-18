Dental Curing Lights Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Curing light is majorly used for the polymerization of light cure resin-based materials. In the dentistry industry, curing light is an integral part of dental equipment used for polymerization of composites with light-cure resin. Dental curing lights are an integral part of all dental procedures/specialties. Almost all dental adhesives and resin composites utilize light energy for polymerization that determines the long-term clinical success of a procedure. Dental infectious diseases are generally referred as tooth decay, dental cavities, or dental caries, which are common oral diseases. These lead to demineralization of the organic substance in the tooth. Incidence of dental caries among both adults and children has been gradually increasing globally. Usually, dentists clean the decayed tooth by using common treatments, such as, crowns, root canal, fillings, and extraction. These treatment procedures use composite resin material to seal the empty part of the tooth. Based on research, it has been found that inadequate polymerization of materials can lead to failure of medical procedure due to fractured restoration and de-bonding issues, marginal discoloration, and sensitivity. Therefore, use of an ideal curing light in dental procedure plays a crucial role.

Increasing in incidence of dental cavity and periodontal disease is the major factor driving the growth of dental curing lights market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that around 47.2% of the population in the U.S. above 30 years of age suffers from periodontal disease. Also, around 90% of the young population in the U.S. suffers from dental cavity problem. In addition, favorable private health insurance that boost the demand for expensive procedures, such as, elective dentistry and cosmetic, is propelling the growth of the dental curing lights market. Furthermore, growth in geriatric population with dental problems is also expected to drive the dental curing lights market. However, according to the World Health Organization, it is observed that rise in awareness regarding dental treatment has diminished dental problems in developed countries. Also, improved self-care practices in developed countries, such as, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K. are curbing the dental patient pool. These are the major restraints of the dental curing lights market.

The global dental curing lights market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and by geography. In terms of product type, the dental curing lights market can be categorized into halogen dental curing lights, LED dental curing lights, and plasma arc dental curing lights. In terms of end-user, the dental curing lights market can be divided into hospitals and dental clinics. Geographically, the global dental curing lights market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for a significant share of the dental curing lights market owing to extensive adoption of high-end dental procedures and well-established health insurance coverage. Presence of good health care policies, favorable government initiatives in implementing dental procedure coverage, and gradually improving reimbursement scenario are likely to further propel the growth of the dental curing lights market in the region. Europe was witnessed to be the second leading market for dental curing lights due to enhanced health care processes, along with better health care policies and implementation of high dental health care concerns in the region. Prevalence of favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, such as, Germany and the U.K., with established regulatory framework, focusing on patient safety and high treatment efficacy standards, are expected to enhance the growth of the dental curing lights market. Moreover, rising geriatric population with dental problems is boosting the dental curing lights market in the region. Major factors estimated to drive the dental curing lights market in Asia Pacific include steadily improving health care infrastructure and increasing awareness regarding dental problem treatment options in the region. These market growth can be attributed to increased dental disease patients from emerging countries such as India and China with high population base, which will enhance the growth of the dental curing lights market in these countries. Countries in Latin America, such as, Mexico and Brazil, are expected to exhibit significant potential in driving the growth of the dental curing lights market due to evolving health care infrastructure and high health care expenditure. Major players operating in the dental curing lights market include 3M Company, Dentlight LLC., Kerr Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, VOCO GmbH, Henry Schein, Inc., BonART Co., Ltd., COLTENE Group, and Ultradent Products, Inc.

