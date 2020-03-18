Digital Audio and Video Interfaces/Connectors Market To be Fueled By Rapid Technological Advancements by 2027

Digital audio and video connectors/interfaces are electrical connectors used to carry audio and video signals. An audio and video interface defines interpretation of signals and physical parameters, which are used to function in signal specifications such as (NTSC) National Television System Committee. Additionally, digital audio and video can be defined with the physical layer, data link layer, and most or all application layers. The physical layer include the types and numbers of wires required, voltage, frequency, and optical intensity of the connectors. The data link layer state how data is encapsulated, and the application layer defines the actual video and audio signal being transmitted. Digital audio and video connectors frequently use shielded cables to inhibit radio frequency interference (RFI) and noise. Moreover, audio and video interfaces are hardware and software components used for expanding and improving sound capabilities of a computer for recording music and podcasts.

Increase in demand to secure audio-video transmission in office premises and rise in the adoption of technologically advanced solutions in the digitization of enterprises are expected to boost the market. Moreover, an increase in demand for semiconductors and upgraded workstations is expected to propel the digital audio and video interface and connector market. Additionally, a rise in the importance of data storage and cloud computing around the globe and rise in the use of connecting handled devices, including laptops and tablets for transmitting audio and video signals, are expected to fuel the digital audio and video connector market. An increase in demand for audio video connectors/interfaces from different industry verticals is expected to create an opportunity in terms of revenue. However, high maintenance cost of digital audio and video connectors is expected to hinder the digital audio and video connector market.

The global digital audio and video interfaces/connectors market can be segmented based on component, type, industry vertical, application, and region. Based on component, the global digital audio and video interfaces/connectors market can be segmented into hardware and software. In terms of type, the audio and video connector market can be segmented into XLR connector, RCA connector, BNC connector, DIN connector, VESA Connectors, and optical fiber. Based on industry vertical, the global digital audio and video interfaces/connectors market can be classified into media & entertainment; banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI); retail & consumer goods; IT & telecommunication, government, and travel & hospitality, and education, among others. Furthermore, in terms of application, the digital audio and video interfaces/connectors market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Based on region, the global digital audio and video connector market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The digital audio and video connector market in North America is expected to account for a prominent market share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. This is primarily due to a rise in demand for higher sound quality in a dynamic range for media and entertainment devices and the presence of well-established and emerging players providing audio and video connectors. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the use of audio and video connectors for various applications and in various industry verticals. Rise in the use of audio and video connector in economies such as China, Japan, and India and a growing trend of digitization are likely to provide attractive opportunities to the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global digital audio and video interface/connector market are Mouser Electronics, Crutchfield Corporation, Access Communications, Bose Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Focusrite plc, Keysight Technologies, Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Omron Automation, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others. Manufacturers are entering strategic alliances with local distributors for increasing product distribution and providing better services in terms of maintenance.