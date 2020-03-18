Distribution Cable Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2025

Distribution cables find varied use. Application of distribution cable range locally in indoor spaces such as buildings and homes, to distribution sections directly from electrical substation to consumers. Such varied use of distribution cable is attributed to its physical properties.

Small size and lightweight are key among all. Fabrication of distribution cable makes an impact on its material properties too. This involves several tight-buffered fibers packaged under the jacket, along with Kevlar fiber or sometimes with fiberglass rod enforcement. Such a configuration enables stiffening of distribution cable and prevents kinking.

Distribution cables are available in few configurations, mainly due to efforts of product manufacturers. For example, fiber count of multi-fiber distribution cables stretches from 2 to 144. This allows wider selection for any applications. Collectively, distribution cable market receives boost.

The Distribution Cable market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distribution Cable.

This report presents the worldwide Distribution Cable market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Shangshang Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Baosheng Cable

Hanhe Cable

Okonite

Synergy Cable

Taihan

TF Cable

Distribution Cable Breakdown Data by Type

AC Power Cable

DC Power Cable

Distribution Cable Breakdown Data by Application

Internal Cable

External Cable

Distribution Cable Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Distribution Cable Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

