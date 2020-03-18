Drum Mowers Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions by 2027

A drum mower is basically used for hay cutting. The drum mower is moved through the field. Drums in the mower rotate toward each other, which causes the cut hay to pass between the drums and get dropped in a windrow behind the mower. The drum mower has a large, moving contact area, which proves beneficial in terms of low ground pressure and low-impact treatment of the lawn.

Farmers across the world prefer the use of drum mowers, due to their multiple benefits. As a supplement to the manual cutting of crops, these machines benefit farmers by reducing the field hours and increasing the yield. As drum mowers are manufactured from high-quality materials and all of their components are powder coated, they are impact resistant and long lasting. Easy maintenance and formation of good-quality swath through paired running of mowing drums also prove advantageous. These factors are driving the global drum mowers market. A drum mower can be run at a speed higher than that of a disc mower and twice the speed of a sickle bar. Drum mowers offer low power consumption, which benefits the farmers to fit them in the older utility tractors, which have modest horsepower. On the other hand, a major disadvantage of drum mowers is contour mowing. As drums are heavy, drum mowers cannot be moved on a downward slope. Also, drum mowers do not pivot enough to effectively follow extreme contours.

The global drum mowers market can be segmented in terms of type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the drum mowers market can be classified into folding and mounted. In terms of application, the drum mowers market can be divided into household and residential. Based on distribution channel, the drum mowers market can be segregated into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, independent electric stores, and departmental stores. The drum mowers market is dominated by the offline channel segment. However, online channels are expected to change the current purchasing scenario during the forecast period, as the companies are launching their own websites for distribution of these machines.

In terms of region, the global drum mowers market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The North America market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. In 2017, Asia Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of demand. The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in North America is projected to register the most rapid growth rate, in terms of demand, in the next few years, due to innovations in the drum mower technology taking place in the region.

Major companies operating in the global drum mowers market are CLAAS KGaA GmbH, PÖTTINGER Landtechnik GmbH, ZETOR TRACTORS A.S., AGCO GmbH, VARI, A. S., KUHN North America, INC. MASSEY FERGUSON, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, and Maschinenfabrik Bernard KRONE. Drum mowers is a fragmented market, with the presence of various local and international players worldwide. Leading manufacturers try to maintain the brand value of their mowers by procuring machinery from various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).