Explore Why Invert Sugar Syrups Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Nordzucker, Rugus, ZUCKERHANDELSUNION, Honey Sugar

The invert sugar syrups or invert sugars are chemically made up of a mixture of glucose and fructose. These products are known to have greater digestibility than the commonly used table sugar. Due to their unique properties, invert sugar syrups have been used extensively in the food and beverage industry. The appearance of the invert sugar syrups is transparent and sometimes yellow-brown and sticky consistency. The properties like providing extra sweetness, texturizing properties, etc. have provided an extra edge for invert syrup sugars over other natural sugars. They are also a potent substitutes for honey and sucrose.

Invert Sugar Syrups Market: Segmentation

The invert sugar syrups market is segmented on the basis of source, application and end use.

On the basis of source, the invert sugar syrups market is segmented as organic and conventional.

On the basis of application, the invert sugar syrups market is segmented as sweetener, texturizing agent and preservative.

On the basis of end use, invert sugar syrups market is segmented as food industry, beverage industry, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and others. The others segment mostly includes the distilleries, tobacco and the feed industry. The food industry is further segmented as bakery, confectionary, frozen desserts, honey processing and others. The beverage industry is further segmented as fruit juices, energy drinks, soft drinks and others. The invert sugar syrups are mainly used for caramel and chocolate fillings and to enhance the quality of biscuit and cookie crusts.

Invert Sugar Syrups Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The major application of invert sugar syrups is that they are sweeter than the regular sugars and have 20% less carbohydrates and hence are of great importance to the confectionary industry. The bakery industry is the major player contributing to the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. Its properties like retarding crystallization and offering a smooth texture to frozen desserts have triggered the demand for these products and have fuelled the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. In the flavoring industry, the invert sugar syrups act as moistening agent and are often used as a cheaper substitute for honey ultimately driving the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. Due to its unique flavor and texturizing properties, developing niche confectionary products is a good opportunity for the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. The awareness amongst consumers that invert sugar syrups have been known to promote obesity may retard the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. The growing demand for other natural and artificial sweeteners may suppress the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. Hence, educational marketing regarding the unique benefits of the invert sugar syrups may retain its existing market share in the sweetener market.

Invert Sugar Syrups Market: Regional Outlook

The major producer of the invert sugar syrups market is Europe, owing to the presence of a large number of international companies. Europe remains one of the top exporters of the invert sugar syrups. The production and export of these products have also been dominated by countries like China and Indonesia due to the availability of raw materials and hence, Asia Pacific has also been an important contributor of the invert sugar syrups market. In the Asia Pacific, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines also have significant shares in the invert sugar syrups market. North America and Latin America exhibit a fairly steady growth over the forecast period. The consumption of maple syrup in this region has influenced the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. The Middle East and Africa region have shown a decline in the past decade and the growth of the invert sugar syrups market remains stagnant over the forecast period.

Invert Sugar Syrups Market: Key Players

Nordzucker Ag

International Molasses Corporation, Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ZUCKERHANDELSUNION GMBH & CO. KG

Honey Sugar Product

Ragus Marketing

AP Multi Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Sudzucker Group

