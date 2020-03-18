Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Fecal microbiota transplantation refers to the practice of transplanting stool from a healthy donor into the gastrointestinal tract of the patient. This procedure restores the balance of bacteria in the digestive tract by replenishing the population of ‘good’ bacteria that is either suppressed by the overpopulation of ‘bad’ bacteria or has been killed. Prepared fecal microbiota transplantation is a thoroughly screened process. It is carried out in the lower gastrointestinal tract through colonoscopy or enema and in the upper gastrointestinal tract through the nasoduodenal or nasogastric tube. Currently, fecal microbiota transplantation is being studied for the treatment of Clostridium difficile infection but can be used for the treatment of gut dysbiosis after heavy treatment such as chemotherapy. Patietns with recurrent clostridium infections treated with fecal microbiota transplantation have shown high rates of success. A study has found that 90% recurrent C. difficile cases treated with fecal microbiota transplantation achieve clinical resolution. Thus, this has elevated fecal microbiota transplantation as an emerging treatment for a wide range of disorders, including fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, myoclonus dystopia, chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, insulin resistance, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and autism.

The global fecal microbiota transplantation market can be segmented based on disease indication and geography. In terms of disease indication, the global fecal microbiota transplantation market can be classified into clostridium difficile infections, Parkinson disease, obesity, diabetes mellitus, autism, and others. The Clostridium difficile infection segment is expected to hold significant market share during forecast period due to a strong clinical pipeline of molecules in the highest phase of development For example, Seres Therapeutics’s SER-109 is currently in phase 3 and is expected to enter the market by 2020. Moreover, rise in prevalence of clostridium difficile infections and high rate of reoccurrence (around 15% to 30%) are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The fecal microbiota transplantation market is currently in the nascent stage as no therapy has yet been approved. However, the market is expected to create significant opportunities during the forecast period owing to increased research and development expenditure, entry of new players into the market through alliances and collaborations, and improved safety and efficacy over current therapeutic options. However, regulatory hurdles and disappointing results of promising pipeline molecules may hamper the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global fecal microbiota transplantation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be dominant, followed by Europe. Strong clinical pipeline, presence of key players, rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established health care infrastructure, increased research and development expenditure, and high demand for advance treatmentsare anticipated to propel the fecal microbiota transplantation market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Its expansion is expected to be driven by India and China owing to a large patient base, increased incidence of chronic diseases, rise in awareness, increased government initiatives toward the development of fecal microbiota-based therapeutics, rise in disposable income, and developing health care infrastructure in these countries. The global fecal microbiota transplantation market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments from market players in these regions.

The leading players in the global fecal microbiota transplantation market include Rebiotix Inc., Finch Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics, and Crestovo LLC.

