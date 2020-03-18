Foley Catheters Market To Report Phenomenal Growth, Revenue To Soar To US$ 1.6 Bn By 2027

Global Foley Catheters Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global Foley catheters market. Rise in prevalence of urologic diseases, such as urinary retention and prostate hypertrophy, across the globe and an increase in the geriatric population are major drivers of the global market.

The global Foley catheters market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, material, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with product portfolios to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Foley catheters market.

Global Foley Catheters Market: Key Segments

The global Foley catheters market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into 2 way, 3 way and 4 way catheters. Based on material, the global Foley catheters market has been bifurcated into latex and silicone. In terms of end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Global Foley Catheters Market: Regional Outlook

The global Foley catheters market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global Foley catheters market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson & Company), Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast Corp., Cook, Medline Industries, SunMed, Bactiguard, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

