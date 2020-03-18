Global Anoscope Market – Porter’s Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Anoscope Market Introduction

Anoscopy is a diagnostic examination of the anal or rectal disease with the help of a device called anoscope. Anoscope insertion tube comprises an optic light bundle that transmits light rays from the source located at the proximal tip of the tube and image from distal tip to an eyepiece or camera chip. The anoscope tip is inserted into the anal part of the body. It is then advanced slowly into the rectum for examination. Anoscope is generally used to diagnose anorectal conditions such as hemorrhoids, rectal bleeding, incontinence, fistula, and fissure. Disposable anoscope is a single-time use facility, which does not require sterilization or cleaning procedures. This eliminates the chances of contamination.

Anoscope Market – Competitive Landscape

Increase in prevalence of anal and rectal disorders and improved techniques to detect abnormalities in the rectum are major factors expected to boost the global anoscope market during the forecast period. Shape modification is one of the methods to improve potency and function of the anoscope. Several modifications in shape and size have been carried out during the last 10 years. Rotating anoscope, disposable anoscope, and anoscope with integrated LED light source are the modified anoscopes. For instance, disposable anoscope has been developed on the idea that single use anoscope is preferred over reusable anoscope due to several factors such as low cost, patient comfort, safety from contamination, etc. Conventional anoscope is costly and requires maintenance due to increased risk of cross-contamination if not cleaned properly after use.

Welch Allyn

Founded in 1914, Welch Allyn is headquartered in New York, the U.S. The company is a joint venture of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. and Hill-Rom EU LLP. Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. The parent company partners with health care providers in more than 100 countries, across all care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

OBP Medical Corporation

Founded in 2007, OBP Medical Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts, the U.S. The company’s business lines include wholesale distribution of surgical and other medical instruments, apparatus, and equipment. It offers products in physician offices, surgery centers, and hospitals throughout the U.S., as well as health care facilities across the world. OBP Medical Corporation offers a wide range of single-use, self-contained, illuminating products.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Established in 1910, Medline Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Illinois, the U.S. The company offers products for wound and skin care, nursing and patient care, pharmaceutical and nutrition, respiratory care, infection prevention, and incontinence care. It offers gloves, lab supplies and diagnostic products, linens and cleaning supplies, patient and professional apparels and equipment. The company’s product catalog comprises hospital furnishings, durable medical equipment, housekeeping supplies, gloves, and garments. Its key customers are hospitals, long-term care facilities, physicians, and home health care providers. Medline’s products are marketed by its 1,400 sales representatives across more than 50 distribution centers.

Cook Medical

Founded in 1963, Cook Medical is headquartered in Bloomington, the U.S. The company manufactures medical devices for various specialties including surgery, gynecology, and interventional radiology. It supplies various products globally including heart stents, living tissue transplants, and urological equipment. These products are used in almost 13 hospital lines. Cook Medical is one of the prominent private medical devices manufacturers in the world. It is one of the three divisions that form Cook Group Incorporated.

Rise in Incidence of Colon and Rectum Diseases across Globe

The incidence and prevalence of rectum and colon diseases across the world has been increasing at a rapid pace. This is likely to be a major factor boosting the global anoscope market during the forecast period. As per the study by the National Health Interview Survey, the National Hospital Discharge Survey, and the National Disease and Therapeutic Index; from England and Wales, the Morbidity Statistics from General Practice, results showed that 10 million people in the U.S. complained of hemorrhoids, corresponding to a prevalence rate of 4.4%. In both sexes, a peak in prevalence was noted from age 45 to 65 years, with subsequent decrease after 65 years of age. In the epidemiology study of constipation, which demonstrated an exponential increase in prevalence after age 65 yr and was more in families with low incomes or low social status.

Growth in Awareness among Patients

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment of colon and rectum disorders is essential to achieve positive outcome. Up to 20% of patients with colon cancer initially experience symptoms of acute colonic obstruction. Emergency surgery plays a major role in the management of these patients. However, emergency decompressive surgery on unprepared and obstructed bowel carries a significant risk of morbidity (32% to 64%) and mortality. Patients often present late with inoperable tumors or are too weak to be considered for surgery. This carries significant morbidity and mortality. Delay in diagnosis of the disease and treatment can lead to fatal conditions.

