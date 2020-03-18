Global Antifouling Agent Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Antifouling Agent market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Antifouling Agent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Antifouling Agent market status and forecast, categorizes the global Antifouling Agent market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.

Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) antifouling agent market size was valued at more than USD 22 million in 2017 and is anticipated to increase further due to increase in capital expenditure for the offshore vessels development in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.Europe antifouling agent market demand was above 6 kilo tons in 2017. Countries including the UK and Italy where high penetration of yacht manufacturers is noted is likely to be among the key factors to drive the demand in the region.U.S. antifouling agent market size witnessed demand of more than 3 kilo tons in 2017 and is projected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional sources production such as tight oil and shale gas in Canada and the U.S. is expected to favorably impact the industry.

The global Antifouling Agent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

