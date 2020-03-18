Global Baby Puffs and Snacks Market Size, Status, Growth Opportunity, Leading player, Demand, Analysis, Application, and Future Forecast 2019-2025
Baby puffs are generally prepared from raw materials like grains, which are puffed by using high temperature, pressure, or extrusion. This is considered as convenience food in major developing countries in North America and Europe.
The increasing demand for baby puffs and snacks drives the market. Rise in number of working women, rising birth rates in developing countries and growing urbanization are key drivers contributing to the growth of market. The increase in number of working women globally has significantly boosted the consumer’s demand for readymade puréed baby foods. Moreover, the rising urbanization and the growth of the middle-class population have significantly encouraged consumers to adopt convenience-oriented lifestyles, which in turn, is increasing the popularity of baby foods among working women. There is a healthy new birth rate in emerging economies such as Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. These regions are steadily improving in terms of their economy and working conditions, leading to a higher standard of living of the general populace. This rising birth rate, combined with the rise in disposable income will fuel the demand for baby food in these markets. The rising urbanization has also resulted in increasing disposable incomes and thereby, the purchasing power of consumers. Therefore, the growing urbanization, coupled with rising internet use, is expected to drive the growth of the market over the next five years.
The global Baby Puffs and Snacks market is valued at 3480 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baby Puffs and Snacks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Baby Puffs and Snacks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baby Puffs and Snacks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Baby Puffs and Snacks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baby Puffs and Snacks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Danone
HiPP
Kraft Heinz
Nestlé
PBC (Plum Organics)
Market size by Product
Snacks
Puffs
Market size by End User
Offline Sales
Online Sales
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
