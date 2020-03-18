Global Building Membranes Market Forecast By End-Use Industry 2019-2025

The Building Membranes market is witnessing new opportunities in industrial and consumer applications. New avenues in the next few years are likely to be fueled by the diversity of demand of end-use industries. A growing body of research in recent years have focused on improving the toxicity profile of chemicals, thereby propelling its acceptance. Substantial advances have been made in the synthesis of key product types, thereby fueling the prospects of the Building Membranes market. Key players are expected to pour money into developing economies, as maturing demand in developed regions may lower their profitability in the near future. Established players in the Building Membranes market are expected to enter into long-term partnerships and agreements, make strategic mergers, and focus on acquisitions, to get access to new production technologies.

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Building Membranes Breakdown Data by Type

Glass Fabric

Polyester Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Others

Building Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Others

Building Membranes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

