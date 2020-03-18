Global Cast Film Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Cast Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cast Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Cast Film market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cast Film market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Cast film, a non-stretch, non-oriented cast film produced by melt flow quenching. There are two ways: single-layer flow and multi-layer co-extrusion flow. Unlike the blown film process, the cooling of the film with cast extrusion is highly efficient.

Cast film production involves a different process. In this case the resin is extruded through a linear die and oozes out onto large diameter chilling rollers. (Note that they may not actually be cold, but rather are much cooler than the semi-molten plastic.) Depending on the original thickness of extrusion, sometimes film is thinned to the target gauge by winding the resulting film faster than it is extruded.

The global consumption of Cast Film increases from 2517.28 K MT in 2013 to 3017.26 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 4.63%. In 2017, the global Cast Film consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 33.09% of global consumption of Cast Film.

Cast Film downstream is wide and recently Cast Film has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food Packaging, Drug Packaging, Clothing Packaging and Others. Globally, the Cast Film market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food Packaging. Food Packaging accounts for nearly 65.41% of total downstream consumption of Cast Film in global.

Cast Film can be mainly divided into CPP, CPE and Others which CPP captures about 84.2% of Cast Film market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Cast Film.

The global Cast Film market is valued at 6770 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type

By Application, the market can be split into

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cast Film capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cast Film manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cast Film are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

