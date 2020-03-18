Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

This report presents an outline of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market and discusses the current and future prospects of the market at length. The report is compiled with an elaborate summary and a snapshot of the market, which helps in viewing the market from a bird’s view. Information regarding various segments and sub-segments have also been provided, which promotes through an understanding of the market. Revenue forecasts pertaining to the market along with revenue projections for regions as well as subregions also are included. The report covers the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market across the key regions of North America, Europe, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with respective country-level market sizes.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., ChargePoint Inc., EV-Box B.V., Fastned B.V., Pod Point Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Tesla Motors Inc.

Complete analysis of the pertinent trends and factors that are likely to impact the market are a part of the report. The report recognizes the latest developments in the marketplace and predicts the impact that they can have on the market. Emphasis has been laid on consumer demand across various segments of the market and key regions. Historical market trends, as well as valuations, have been incorporated in the report. Qualitative and quantitative analysis of different elements influencing the market has also been provided as a part of the report.

Key Market Segment Covered

By Type

Slow AC

Fast AC

Fast DC

By Application

Public Use

Office Use

Home Use

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Based on the type of charging, the market is segmented as slow AC, fast AC, and fast DC. The slow AC segment holds the most significant share of the market. However, the fast DC is the fastest growing segment owing to need for faster charging time and increasing range of passenger vehicles. By application, the market is segmented as public use, office use, and home use. The office use segment is the significant shareholding segment, and public use is the fastest growing segment. By region, Asia-Pacific is the primary region owing to the increased installation of charging stations in China. Asia-Pacific holds more than 50% of market share and would show significant growth shortly.

Our research efforts comprise of an optimum mix of both primary and secondary research methodologies to curate reports which are accurate and dependable. Relevant market insights are gathered through credible primary data sources. Primary research encompasses interactions such as first-hand interviews and surveys with key level industry experts. Secondary research entails data collection from reliable sources such as white papers, annual reports, and publications of relevant associations. To provide a truly comprehensive view of the market, the information collected is passed through multiple layers of quality checks. Forecasts and market sizing are arrived at by employing the top-down and bottom-up approaches. Market attractiveness analysis of each segment is included. Key market indicators have been identified, and the competitive landscape is also highlighted in the report.

Major Key Points of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market– Trends

Chapter 3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market- Product Analysis

Chapter-5 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market- Competitive Landscape

Chapter-6 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market- Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market- Appendix

