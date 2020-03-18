Global Glassy Carbon Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Glassy Carbon market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glassy Carbon market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the glassy carbon market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the glassy carbon market by product type and applications/end industries.
Currently, global major production regions are based in Europe, North America and Japan etc. Europe is the largest production region, with production increased from 934.9 Kg in 2013 to 1038.2 Kg in 2017, with a CAGR of 2.65%. During past five years, global consumption increased from 1235.1 Kg in 2013 to 1367.6 Kg in 2017, with a CAGR of 2.58%. We predict that global demand will continue to increase at a CAGR of 3.09% during 2018-2024.
The major players in global glassy carbon market include
HTW Hochtemperatur-Werkstoffe
Tokai Carbon
Mersen
NEYCO
SPI Supplies
Alfa
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of glassy carbon in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Japan
Other Asia
On the basis of product, the Glassy Carbon market is primarily split into
Service Temperature â‰¤1100°C
Service Temperature â‰¥2000°C
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Glassy Carbon Crucibles
Glassy Carbon Plate
Glassy Carbon Rods
Glassy Carbon Disks
Others
