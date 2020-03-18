Global Marine Engine Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2022

Marine Engine Market (By Fuel: Intermediate Fuel, Marine Diesel, Heavy Fuel, Marine Gas Oil; For Commercial Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, and Inland Waterways Vessels Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the marine engine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the marine engine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the marine engine market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the marine engine, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the marine engine market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the marine engine market by segmenting the market based on fuel types and applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Key application segments covered under this study include commercial vessels, offshore support vessels, and inland waterways vessels. On the basis of fuel types, the market has been segmented into intermediate fuel, marine diesel, heavy fuel, marine gas oil. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for the marine engine based on individual applications in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market Some of the major players involved in the global marine engine market include Mercury Marine, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Cummins Inc, Roll Royce limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries, GM Power Train, Caterpillar Corporate, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, MAN Diesel Turbo SE and Wartsila Corporation..

This report segments the global marine engine market as follows:

Marine Engine Market: Fuel Analysis

Intermediate fuel

Marine Diesel

Heavy Fuel

Marine gas oil

Marine Engine Market: Applications Analysis

Commercial Vessels

Offshore Support Vessels

Inland Waterways Vessels

Marine Engine Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.1.1 Objective

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Research Methodology

1.3.1 Level 1: Primary Research

1.3.2 Level 2: Secondary Research

1.3.3 Level 3: Data Validation and Expert Panel Assessment

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Mercury Marine

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Business Strategy

9.1.5 Recent Developments

9.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 Business Strategy

9.2.5 Recent Developments

9.3 Cummins Inc

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Product Portfolio

9.3.4 Business Strategy

9.3.5 Recent Developments

9.4 Roll Royce limited

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Product Portfolio

9.4.4 Business Strategy

9.4.5 Recent Developments

9.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Overview

9.5.3 Product Portfolio

9.5.4 Business Strategy

9.5.5 Recent Developments

9.6 GM Power Train

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Overview

9.6.3 Product Portfolio

9.6.4 Business Strategy

9.6.5 Recent Developments

9.7 Caterpillar

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Overview

9.7.3 Product Portfolio

9.7.4 Business Strategy

9.7.5 Recent Developments

9.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Overview

9.8.3 Product Portfolio

9.8.4 Business Strategy

9.8.5 Recent Developments

9.9 MAN Diesel Turbo SE

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Overview

9.9.3 Product Portfolio

9.9.4 Business Strategy

9.9.5 Recent Developments

9.10 Wartsila Corporation

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Overview

9.10.3 Product Portfolio

9.10.4 Business Strategy

9.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued…………………….

