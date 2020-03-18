Global Marine (Offshore) Engineering Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Marine (Offshore) Engineering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Marine engineering includes the engineering of boats, ships, oil rigs and any other marine vessel or structure, as well as oceanographic or ocean engineering.

Marine engineering includes but is not limited to power and propulsion plants, machinery, piping, automation and control systems for marine vehicles of any kind, such as surface ships and submarines.

This report focuses on the global Marine (Offshore) Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine (Offshore) Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Shell

Petrobras

Pttep

Conocophilips

Chevron

Samsung Heavy Industries

Exxon Mobil

Equinor

SHI

HUI

DSME

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronic Engineering

Computer Science

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Boats

Ships

Oil Rigs

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine (Offshore) Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine (Offshore) Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine (Offshore) Engineering are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

