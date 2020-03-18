Global Microfluidics Market Latest Trend, Development And Research Forecast upto 2022
The Microfluidics market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Microfluidics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Microfluidics, with sales, revenue and global market share of Microfluidics are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Microfluidics market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Microfluidics industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Report Scope
This report addresses the global market for microfluidics devices and applications, from 2016 (base year) through 2022. Microfluidic devices are defined, in general terms, as devices that handle very small (e.g., micro- or nanoliter) volumes of fluids.
The study includes the following major elements:
– Executive summary.
– Definitions.
– Microfluidic components and systems.
– Microfluidic fabrication technologies.
– Major end-user markets and applications.
– Global microfluidic market trends from 2016 through 20227.
– Industry structure, market shares and ownership trends.
– Factors that will influence the long-term development of microfluidic technologies.
Report includes:
– 24 tables
– An overview of the global market for microfluidic technologies
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– A thorough evaluation of the technical and business environments surrounding the emerging microfluidic systems market
– Examination of the current and potential applications of the technologies and an assessment of their importance in the context of emerging market paradigms
– The trends that will shape the future of microfluidic technologies and markets, and their impacts
– A patent analysis for new and emerging technologies
– Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including Abbott Laboratories, Advion Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hp Inc., Issys, Microfluidic Systems Inc., And Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Background
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definitions
Microfluidics
MEMS
Basic Concepts of Microfluidics
General
What is a Microfluidic Device?
Basic Principles of Microfluidics
Finite Element Modeling in Fluid Mechanics
Surface Chemistry
Diffusion Bonding
“Microjaws” for Genetic Engineering and Therapeutics
Microfluidic Components
Types of Microfluidic Components
Microfluidic Systems
Fabrication of Microfluidic Components and Systems
