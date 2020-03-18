Global Microfluidics Market Latest Trend, Development And Research Forecast upto 2022

The Microfluidics market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Microfluidics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Microfluidics, with sales, revenue and global market share of Microfluidics are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Microfluidics market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Microfluidics industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Scope

This report addresses the global market for microfluidics devices and applications, from 2016 (base year) through 2022. Microfluidic devices are defined, in general terms, as devices that handle very small (e.g., micro- or nanoliter) volumes of fluids.

The study includes the following major elements:

– Executive summary.

– Definitions.

– Microfluidic components and systems.

– Microfluidic fabrication technologies.

– Major end-user markets and applications.

– Global microfluidic market trends from 2016 through 20227.

– Industry structure, market shares and ownership trends.

– Factors that will influence the long-term development of microfluidic technologies.

Report includes:

– 24 tables

– An overview of the global market for microfluidic technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A thorough evaluation of the technical and business environments surrounding the emerging microfluidic systems market

– Examination of the current and potential applications of the technologies and an assessment of their importance in the context of emerging market paradigms

– The trends that will shape the future of microfluidic technologies and markets, and their impacts

– A patent analysis for new and emerging technologies

– Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including Abbott Laboratories, Advion Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hp Inc., Issys, Microfluidic Systems Inc., And Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Microfluidics

MEMS

Basic Concepts of Microfluidics

General

What is a Microfluidic Device?

Basic Principles of Microfluidics

Finite Element Modeling in Fluid Mechanics

Surface Chemistry

Diffusion Bonding

“Microjaws” for Genetic Engineering and Therapeutics

Microfluidic Components

Types of Microfluidic Components

Microfluidic Systems

Fabrication of Microfluidic Components and Systems

