Global Neuroprotective Agents Market Driving Innovation, Demand and Opportunities, 2017-2022

According to the 2007 Global Burden of Disease report from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people worldwide suffered from neurological disorders, including stroke, Alzheimers disease, epilepsy, Parkinsons disease (PD), brain injuries, and glaucoma and other eye disorders. Nearly 7 million people died from these diseases. According to the report, one in six people is stricken by a neurological disorder every year, many of them becoming seriously disabled.

In 2015, neurological disorders ranked as the leading cause of lifelong disabilities among the main disease groups and were the second most common cause of death. Stroke is the leading neurological disorder and it affects more than 15 million people every year worldwide, killing 5 million people and leaving an equal number of people with debilitating disabilities.

In 2015, AD affected more than 46 million people, and it was the second leading cause of death, after stroke. Neurodegenerative disorders such as AD, PD, multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ranked in the 10 most fatal incurable diseases.

As life spans increase, most of the neurological disorders are becoming more prevalent. Common diseases of advanced age such as glaucoma, AD-associated dementia, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and PD affect nearly one-fourth of adults over 60.

The scope of this report covers the global market for small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, gene and cell therapies, and other biotechnology products that are approved or being developed for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Therapeutic indications are grouped under four categories: cerebrovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, ophthalmic diseases and traumatic CNS injuries. Indication subcategories include stroke, Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Huntingtons disease, spinal muscular atrophy, epilepsy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, optic neuropathies, diabetic retinopathy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries. The report does not cover the neuroprotective agents that are used for protecting the brain during risky neurosurgeries and other general operations.

