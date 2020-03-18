Global Specialty Papers Market Size 2019: Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Global Specialty Papers Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global specialty papers market is projected to reach USD 28.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The key players of global specialty papers market are Nippon Paper Group, Inc. (Japan), Domtar Corporation (Canada), Mondi Plc (Austria), Sappi Limited. (South Africa), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Munksjo Corporation (Sweden), Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc. (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Robert Wilson Paper Corporation (U.S.), and Griff Paper and Film (U.S.).

Specialty papers have special characteristics and properties because they are designed for specific purpose and certain end user. Sometimes, normal paper is converted into specialty paper via chemicals. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global specialty papers market that expects growth with 5.7% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow with US $ 28.7 bn by the end of forecast period.

Analyzing the market structure, this report offers insights into factors affecting the market growth. Providing the historical and forecast revenue, it evaluates market size. Observing the key players in the market, this report covers and observes their competitive developments that include joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D), and strategic alliances. The key factors that drive this market include the growing trend of the online shopping worldwide and growing demand for specialty paper from food & beverages sector.

Latest Industry News

Earlier known as Idempapers, the Virginal Paper has resumed production under new management after months of downtime. The mill had to file for insolvency last year and was idle for over a year. 29 AUG 2018

Glatfelter has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Specialty Papers Business Unit (“SPBU”) on a cash free and debt free basis to Lindsay Goldberg (the “Purchaser”) for a total sale price of $360 mn. 21 AUG 2018

The global Specialty Papers Market has been segmented on the basis of application, raw material, type, and lastly, region. As per application-based segmentation, this market has been segmented on the basis of building & construction, industrial, packaging & labeling, printing & writing, and others. On the basis of raw materials, the market has been segmented into additives, fillers & binders, pulp, and others. By types, the market has been segmented into décor paper, flexible packaging papers, masking tape, printing paper, release liner paper, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global specialty papers market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Europe is the largest regional market for specialty papers, mainly due to growth in the food & beverages sector. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the global market revenue. The most important country-based markets in this region include France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe.

Between 2017 and 2023, the growth with the fastest pace is expected for the Asia Pacific market. Growth in urbanization in this region is the primary reason for the increase in the demand for specialty papers market. The significant country-based markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region. North America market is significant due to steady industrialization. The primary country-based markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Specialty Papers Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Global Specialty Papers Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global specialty papers market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global specialty papers market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, & Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market segmented, by type, by material, by applications, and by regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the specialty papers market

