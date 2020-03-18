Global Titanium Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Titanium Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Titanium Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Titanium Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Titanium Powder market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. Titanium powder has a variety of specifications with purity range from 95% to 99.98%. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.
Titanium powder industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world titanium powder industry. The main market players are ATI, Cristal, OSAKA Titanium, Fengxiang Titanium Material & Powder and ADMA Products. ATI is the largest manufacturer of titanium powder with production of 3023.2 MT in 2017.
In consumption market, the sales of titanium powder will increase to 14797.2 MT in 2018 from 12305.3 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.76%. North America and Asia-Pacific are the main consumption regions. In 2017, these two regions occupied 78.99% of the global consumption volume.
Titanium powder mainly has three types, which include high purity titanium powder (CPTP) and alloyed titanium powder (ATP). And each type has application industries relatively. With growth of powder metallurgy, the downstream application industries will need more titanium powder. So, titanium powder has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw materials for titanium powder are titanium sponge, H2, titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of titanium powder. The production cost of titanium powder is also an important factor which could impact the price of titanium powder.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Titanium Powder market is valued at 3270 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)
Alloyed Titanium Powder (ATP)
By Application, the market can be split into
Aerospace Industry
Automobile Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Other
