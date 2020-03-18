Household Cleaners Market to rise at 4.1% between 2016 and 2024

Global Household Cleaners Market: Snapshot

Household cleaning products and cleaners are widely used for maintaining hygiene, regular cleaning, and for pest control. Increasing focus on maintain cleanliness as lack of hygiene can lead to number of diseases such as buruli ulcer and diarrhea. There is an increasing trend in developing as well as developed countries for hygiene products and homecare. Moreover, increasing use of household cleaners for commercial use where fabric refreshers and surface deodorizers are used largely has given a significant push in the household cleaners market.

According to the data released by World Health Organization, showed that in 2015 inadequate sanitation has led to 280,000 diarrheal deaths across the globe. Unhygienic living places develops various diseases. Thus, there is a need for proper cleaning solutions that helps in keeping the area clean and free from harmful microbes such as cyanobacteria, staphylococcaceae, and acidobacteria.

The global household cleaners market is prophesied to rise at 4.1% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. The valuation for the market is expected to reach US$39.40 bn by the end of 2024 progressing from US$27.46 bn as estimated in 2015.

Rising Sanitation Standards to Boost Demand for Specialty Cleaners

The global household cleaners market is classified on the basis of product and application. Based on product type, the market is classified into bleaches, specialty cleaners, and surface cleaners. Out of these, specialty cleaners held the leasing position in the global market in 2015 by holding 60% of market share. This is because of rising sanitation standards and government initiatives to promote cleanliness in at different levels. On the other hand, the demand for surface cleaners is also increasing and the surface cleaner segment contributed 33.5% of market share in 2015. In the coming years, this segment is projected to continue its growth with a decent share in the market. During the forecast period, the surface cleaner segment is projected to rise at 5.0% CAGR. In terms of application, the household cleaners market is segmented into kitchen cleaners, bathroom cleaners, floor cleaners, fabric cleaners, and others.

Rising Focus On Maintain Hygiene in Developing Economies to Surge Market Growth

On regional front, the report on the global household cleaners market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. In terms of revenue, North America held 31% share in 2015 and dominated the household cleaners market followed by Europe that held 28.5% share in the market. However, as both these regions are mature markets, these markets are projected to rise at a sluggish rate in the coming years.

Emerging economies offer a huge growth potential for the household cleaners market. Countries in Asia Pacific including China and India are offering lucrative opportunity of growth due to rising awareness for cleanliness and rising concerns in respect to adverse effects of infectious diseases on health. Rapid growth of urbanization and improving living standards in these regions has also significantly fueled the demand for household cleaners.