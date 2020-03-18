How the Global Diabetic Lancing Device Market is Projected to Grow During 2019-2025
Diabetes is a global epidemic affecting an estimated 382 million people worldwide. The WHO projects that diabetes will be the 7th leading cause of death by 2030. An estimated 4 million people die annually from the complications associated with diabetes. Therefore, if the current trend associated with the prevalence of diabetes continues over the coming years, the number of diabetic patients across the globe would be tremendous after a decade.
Increasing prevalence of diabetes will result in the rising demand for devices and products to monitor and control diabetes, eventually leading to increased consumption of lancets. Thus, the demand for lancets is expected to be enormous in the coming future.
Get Free Sample PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2156609
The global Diabetic Lancing Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Diabetic Lancing Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diabetic Lancing Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
B. Braun
Terumo Corporation
Becton Dickinson
Sanofi
Roche
Bayer
Novo Nordisk
Eli Lilly
Medtronic
Ypsomed Holding
Sarstedt
Abbott Laboratories
HTL-STREFA
Improve Medical
UltiMed
Allison Medical
Artsana
Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2156609
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Push Button Safety Lancets
Pressure Activated Safety Lancets
Side Button Safety Lancets
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us
Email: [email protected]
Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461