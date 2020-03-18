Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Industry Verticals, Future Growth, and Forecast upto 2025

The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit, with sales, revenue and global market share of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The report sheds light on the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit competitive situation. The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit breakdown data are shown at the regional level, sales, revenue and growth by regions, Sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, gross margin, production, capacity, and market share of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit for key countries in the world. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market. Key players profiled in the report on the global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market include Bosch, BorgWarner, Continental, GKN, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen. Market leaders engage in strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.

Scope of Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market

Integrated drive unit consists of an electric motor, power electronics, and gearbox packed into a single unit for EVs.

One of the major factors driving the markets growth is that IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction.While designing new models, weight reduction has become a crucial factor for automotive OEMs. The growing demand for efficient and high-performance vehicles has made weight an important parameter, as reduction in weight improves the performance of the vehicle significantly. Manufacturers are constantly looking for weight reduction in EVs to enhance mile range.

EVs include electric powertrains for propulsion, which includes components such as electric motor, inverter, and transmission. Conventional electric powertrain connects these components that lead to a heavier powertrain. As these components are crucial, suppliers worked to develop the solution that is more viable to EVs. IDU was the outcome of this development. It integrates these components into one unit. IDU makes it possible to reduce the weight of the electric powertrain considerably.

Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit for each type, primarily split into-

Electric Motor

Power Electronics

Gearbox

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit for each application, including-

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

