Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market by product type and application/end industries.
The global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Water Treatment Equipment.
United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Industrial Water Treatment Equipment in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States market, including
Nalco Pretreatment Solutions
Marlo Incorporated
GE
Veolia
Lenntech
Pall Corporation
RWL Water
Ecodyne
Graver Water
Evoqua Water Technologies
SWECO
Res-Kem
Scaletron Industries
Inventive Systems
Fluid Metering
Blue White Industries
Nancrede Engineering
Culligan Reynolds H2O Plus
Core-Rosion Products
NewAge Industries
Indeck Power Equipment
The Hollaender Mfg
Omnipure Filter
LEEM/LSS Filtration
The Kraissl
Beckart Environmental
Aguapuro Equipment
Water Maze
Filtronics
Water Business USA
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
Filter Presses
Bed Filters
Cartridge Filters
Bag Filters
Other
On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Oil & Gas
Power generation
Mining Industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Metals Industry
Chemical Industry
