Key Factors to Fuel Growth of the Global Equestrian Helmets Market through 2019-2025

This report studies the global market size of Equestrian Helmets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Equestrian Helmets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Equestrian Helmets market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An equestrian helmet is a form of protective headgear worn when riding horses. This type of helmet is specially designed to protect the riders head during falls off a horse, especially from striking a hard object while falling or being accidentally struck in the head by a horses hoof.

Certified helmets are required headgear for many competitive riding events, particularly where horse and rider must jump or work at high speed. Helmets are worn more often by English-style riders and are gaining acceptance as required headgear for children. They are also widely accepted in fields such as horse racing, eventing or show jumping. They are required in eventing, in endurance riding and other types of competitions. People who take their horses hacking or trail riding sometimes wear helmets, though there are tremendous variations in helmet use in different regions and cultures. In the United States, use is by fewer than one in eight riders. Some states, such as Florida and New York, are starting to require by law that riders under the age of 14 wear helmets at equestrian establishments, on public highways and publicly owned land.

Global Equestrian Helmet market is derived by Equestrian activities. In the last several years, the development of equestrian is fast.

The classification of Equestrian Helmet includes Basic Helmet, Skull Helmet and Show Helmet, and the consumption proportion of Basic Helmet in 2017 is about 56%.

Europe region is the largest consumption region of Equestrian Helmet, with a consumption market share nearly 48% in 2017. USA is the second largest consumer of Equestrian Helmet, enjoying consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Troxel, UVEX, KEP, GPA, Samshield, Charles Owen, One K, Ovation, IRH Helmet and KASK are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2017, the global Equestrian Helmets market size was 64 million US$ and is forecast to 89 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Equestrian Helmets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Equestrian Helmets include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Equestrian Helmets include

Troxel

UVEX

KEP

GPA

Samshield

Charles Owen

One K

Ovation

IRH Helmet

KASK

Tipperary

Horka

LAS

CASCO

Kylin

Market Size Split by Type

Show Helmet

Basic Helmet

Skull Helmet

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Women

Children

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Equestrian Helmets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Equestrian Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Equestrian Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Equestrian Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Equestrian Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equestrian Helmets are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Equestrian Helmets market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

