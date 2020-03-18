Kidney Cancer Drugs Market is Expected to Rise at a Healthy 6.6 CAGR from 2014 to 2020

Kidneys are among the most crucial organs of the human body. Their role in regulating blood pressure and serving homeostatic functions is critical in maintaining the balance of nutrients and toxins in the body. Kidneys serve as natural blood filters, removing the water-soluble wastes and reabsorbing the essential elements from the blood. Since they play such a crucial role, kidneys require constant regeneration of dead nephrons and proper blood circulation to maintain healthy cell growth, due to which, they are susceptible to metastasis and cancerous tumors. Renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer, is among the toughest cancers to treat, especially in the advanced stages. Until 1980’s, the treatment of kidney cancer included surgical removal of the kidneys. The treatment later progressed to laparoscopic removal of the tumor-affected part of the kidneys, significantly increasing the survival rate and patient comfort. Drugs are usually given to stage four advanced renal cell carcinoma patients with disease progression. Various forms of cancer treatment mechanism have been implemented among the presently approved drugs for kidney cancer; these include, VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) inhibitor, angiogenesis inhibitor, cytokine therapy, and immune modulation therapy to name a few.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global kidney cancer drugs market and helps in understanding the various driving factors of this market. The market overview section provides analysis of the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature of the market. The section also forecasts the future scenario of the market. The executive summary gives detailed insights about the report and the market in general. It also contains a market snapshot, which provides a glimpse into the current scenario of the global kidney cancer drugs market. Event impact analysis and other market dynamics tools such as market attractiveness analysis, regulatory framework analysis, and market share analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to deliver a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global kidney cancer drugs market.

The global kidney cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of major branded drugs produced and geography. By major branded drugs, the market is further segmented into the major brands approved for the indication of renal cell carcinoma such as Afinitor (Everolimus), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Nexavar (Sorafenib), Proleukin (Aldesleukin/Interleukin-2), Sutent (Sunitinib), Torisel (Temsirolimus), and Votrient (Pazopanib). The report also includes pipeline analysis of the most potential drugs, which are currently in phase 2 and phase 3 trials for renal cell carcinoma indication. Considering 2013 as the base year for estimating the market size and 2012 as the historical year, the market size estimations for the period from 2012 to 2020 have been provided for each of the major branded drugs mentioned above in terms of USD million. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period between 2012 to 2016 and 2016 to 2020 has also been provided along with market size estimations.

Geographically, the global kidney cancer drugs market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW), Russia being included in the RoW region. The market size estimations for the period between 2012 and 2020 and market forecast for the period 2014 – 2020 have been provided for each of these regions by revenue in terms of USD million along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. This study further offers market recommendations for market players of the global kidney cancer drugs market, which include factors that may play a critical role in enhancing or boosting the market share of companies in the near future. The report also advices measures that need to be considered to achieve success for kidney cancer drug manufacturers and marketers globally.

The report concludes with company profiles, which include key information about the major players actively participating in the kidney cancer drugs market. The report profiles the market players in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategy, recent developments, and product portfolio. The companies featured in this report have exclusive patent rights to the following major branded drugs: Novartis AG., F. Hoffman-La Roche., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer Pharma AG., and GlaxoSmithKline, plc.