Linear Motion Control Valves Market – Global (United States, European Union and China) Industry Research Report 2019-2025

Linear motion control valves with range of trim sizes and design parameters have been factors supporting their versatile use. They have gained popularity due to their simple design and precise control of valve operations. Growing need for high-accuracy flow regulation is propelling the demand in various industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, metals and mining, energy and power, and pharmaceutical. Advances in cryogenic design have helped enhance the functionalities if linear motion control valves to meet wide cross-section of demands in end-use industries. Rising application of precise instrumentation in process industries is strengthening the strides of the market. The revenues will be driven by rapid pace of industrial automation.

In 2019, the market size of Linear Motion Control Valves is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linear Motion Control Valves.

This report studies the global market size of Linear Motion Control Valves, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Linear Motion Control Valves production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Cameron International

Crane

Dual Products

Emerson Process Management

Flowserve

General Electric

IMI PLC

Metso

Pentair Limited

Samson

Velan

Market Segment by Product Type

Gate Valves

Ball Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Other

Market Segment by Application

Oil And Gas

Chemicals

Energy & Power Generation

Water Resources Management

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Pulp & Paper

Food And Beverage

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

